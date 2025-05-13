Market 32/Price Chopper Expanding Access to Healthy Foods and Wellness Items
“BAS technology is redefining how members access and use their health care benefits — making it as seamless as any other financial transaction,” said Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Our fintech-driven approach eliminates barriers between health plans, retailers and members, ensuring benefits are effortlessly utilized, fully compliant, dietitian-approved, and driving meaningful engagement and better health outcomes.”
With food insecurity directly linked to poor health outcomes, NationsBenefits and its rapidly growing retail network aim to expand access to nutritious foods via supplemental health plan benefits. Research has shown that low-income consumers with limited access to fresh, healthy foods are at considerably higher risk for diet-related chronic diseases. NationsBenefits allows them to use their benefits to shop for fresh produce and wholesome grocery items.
“Market 32 and Price Chopper have been at the forefront of ensuring shoppers have the information they need to support the well-being of their whole family for many years,” observed Ellie Wilson, MS, RDN, FAND, manager of lifestyle and wellness for Market 32 and Price Chopper. “Expanding benefit programs through local grocery stores that may also have a pharmacy is a holistic solution that addresses a range of needs in one familiar setting. It’s a win-win for customers and communities and aligns with our mission to assist those seeking to feed and care for their families.”
Market 32/Price Chopper employs 16,000 teammates across its market area. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.