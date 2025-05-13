Market 32/Price Chopper Expanding Access to Healthy Foods and Wellness Items

The new Market 32/Price Chopper-Nationsbenefit partnership enables a streamlined shopping experience in accordance with the retailer’s support of an evidence-based food-as-medicine approach to health and wellness.

Market 32/Price Chopper is teaming with health care fintech company NationsBenefits to make it easier for eligible customers to use their health plan benefits to buy groceries and over-the-counter health-and-wellness items at all 129 store locations in the banners’ northeastern six-state footprint.

The partnership enables a streamlined shopping experience in accordance with the retailer’s support of an evidence-based food-as-medicine approach to health and wellness, especially for customers managing diet-related conditions or those facing economic obstacles to nutritious eating.

“At Market 32 and Price Chopper, we’re always looking for new ways to make nutritious, high-quality food and essentials more accessible,” noted Blaine Bringhurst, president of Market 32 and Price Chopper. “This collaboration builds on our ongoing efforts to support the well-being of our customers, helping them maximize their benefits while making healthier choices for themselves and their families. It’s a seamless experience that empowers shoppers and reflects our commitment to value, convenience and helping care for the communities we serve.”

NationsBenefits’ proprietary Basket Analyzer Service (BAS) platform employs Mastercard-powered infrastructure, helping health plan members take full advantage of their benefits at Market 32 and Price Chopper in upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The integration enables real-time adjudication and compliance for a quick, easy checkout experience free from benefit confusion, ineligible transactions and slow processing.