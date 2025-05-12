 Skip to main content

Meijer Lowers Prices on Summer Grocery Essentials

Retailer offers up to 60% off store-brand products, such as hot dog and burger buns, lemonade, and freezer pops
Meijer is dropping prices on more than 70 Meijer brand grocery essentials, including food and drinks that are popular during the summer.

Midwest retailer Meijer is dropping prices on more than 70 own-brand grocery essentials this summer as the cost of food continues to rise.  

The latest inflation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that grocery inflation ticked up 0.4% in March. Further, on a yearly basis, food-at-home prices came in 2.4% higher compared with March 2024. 

Meijer's new 10-week promotion aims to help customers on a budget, offering discounts up to 60% off store-brand food and drinks that are ideal for enjoying in the summer. Items include potato chips, ingredients to make s'mores, and canned goods for summer picnics like baked beans.

"Meijer understands customers are looking for value now more than ever before, especially during the summer months of cookouts, camping and kids home from school," said Don Sanderson, chief merchandising and marketing officer. "This promotion underscores our dedication to bringing 'more good to life' at great prices, ensuring families can find affordable and reliable options across every aisle."  

Discounted prices are valid from May 11 through July 19. A few of the Meijer brand items included in the summer promotion include:

  • Freezer pops, 24-pack: $1.99
  • Graham crackers: $2
  • Chocolate bar 6-pack: $4
  • Marshmallows: $1
  • Quenchers enhanced water, 1-liter: 69 cents
  • Hot dog and hamburger buns, 8-count: $1.39
  • Bottled purified water 24-pack: $2.99
  • Lemonade, 52-ounce: $1.99
  • Canned maple cured baked beans, 28-ounce, $1.69

For additional savings, Meijer encourages customers to use mPerks, the Meijer app that allows customers to earn points on every dollar spent. 

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.

