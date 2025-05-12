Meijer Lowers Prices on Summer Grocery Essentials

Meijer is dropping prices on more than 70 Meijer brand grocery essentials, including food and drinks that are popular during the summer.

Midwest retailer Meijer is dropping prices on more than 70 own-brand grocery essentials this summer as the cost of food continues to rise.

The latest inflation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that grocery inflation ticked up 0.4% in March. Further, on a yearly basis, food-at-home prices came in 2.4% higher compared with March 2024.

Meijer's new 10-week promotion aims to help customers on a budget, offering discounts up to 60% off store-brand food and drinks that are ideal for enjoying in the summer. Items include potato chips, ingredients to make s'mores, and canned goods for summer picnics like baked beans.

"Meijer understands customers are looking for value now more than ever before, especially during the summer months of cookouts, camping and kids home from school," said Don Sanderson, chief merchandising and marketing officer. "This promotion underscores our dedication to bringing 'more good to life' at great prices, ensuring families can find affordable and reliable options across every aisle."