Meijer Lowers Prices on Summer Grocery Essentials
Discounted prices are valid from May 11 through July 19. A few of the Meijer brand items included in the summer promotion include:
- Freezer pops, 24-pack: $1.99
- Graham crackers: $2
- Chocolate bar 6-pack: $4
- Marshmallows: $1
- Quenchers enhanced water, 1-liter: 69 cents
- Hot dog and hamburger buns, 8-count: $1.39
- Bottled purified water 24-pack: $2.99
- Lemonade, 52-ounce: $1.99
- Canned maple cured baked beans, 28-ounce, $1.69
For additional savings, Meijer encourages customers to use mPerks, the Meijer app that allows customers to earn points on every dollar spent.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.