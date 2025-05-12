How Albertsons Is Reaching Price-Conscious Consumers

Grocers of all stripes are finding new and innovative ways to connect with today’s shoppers. Sean Barrett, chief marketing officer at Albertsons Cos., took to the stage at Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media Summit in Rosemont, Ill., last week to discuss how the retailer is responding to changing shopper behavior and utilizing digital commerce, convenience, retail media and more to make its own personalized connections.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused upheaval throughout the retail supply chain and forever changed shopper behavior, and Barrett believes those shifts have led to two sometimes opposing consumer dynamics that are at play today. The first of those is value-seeking.

“There's been lots of pressure on customers’ wallets, there's been persistent inflation, there's uncertainty in tariffs, what's to happen in the future, and consumer confidence, obviously, is at an all-time low,” Barrett explained. “That has caused shoppers to shop in more retail locations to get their full basket complete. They’re using multiple retailers, multiple retailer tools, deals and offers, and are often shopping for the best value across many retailers, but they don't want to do that.”

The opposing dynamic, Barrett said, is the fact that shoppers have gotten back to their normal, busy lives and have become time-starved and stretched too thin. So while customers want to seek value, they also don’t have time to do that.

“We're seeing a big conflict with shoppers there,” Barrett said. “We've done a lot to really try to alleviate those pressures and the conflicts that shoppers have, choosing between retailers and having to jump through hoops to stretch their basket.”

For Albertsons, retail media has played a major role in alleviating these pain points. According to Barrett, the grocer wants value-seeking, time-strapped consumers to be able to shop its stores and feel like they’ve made a good decision in doing so.

“Retail media, and commerce marketing in general, plays a really important role there to interrupt and lead that shopper with great value, great offerings, a great message that makes them feel like a smart shopper buying your brand on that shopping trip, as well as delivering them a personalized offer, for instance, so they can get great value on your product in the place that they prefer to shop, the place that they primarily shop.”

[RELATED: Albertsons, Dollar General to Talk Retail Media at GroceryTech 2025]

When it comes to the value equation of “what you pay is what you get,” Barrett asserted that Albertsons is working closely with its brand partners and leveraging its scale to lower prices for shoppers. Relevant, personalized offers, as well as the grocer’s revamped loyalty program, are also making a positive impact on the “what you pay” side of that value equation.

Albertsons simplified its loyalty program last year, which made it easier for customers to realize value, and the company is now undertaking new partnerships to continue innovating in the space and delivering savings and value to its shoppers both inside and outside the store.

As for “what you get,” Barrett said Albertsons is leaning into its strengths, including its full assortment within stores, differentiated fresh departments, convenient meal options and more.