How Albertsons Is Reaching Price-Conscious Consumers
On convenience, Barrett explained that convenience-seeking shoppers over-index with Albertsons and tend to spend more with them than other retailers, and the company is doubling down and leaning into that strength to get ahead in the space. For Barrett, that innovation comes from digital capabilities and personalization.
“We have meal planning in our app, all the way through to giving people pre-made shopping carts, getting e-commerce set to just one click to add all of these things to your basket and place an order,” he explained. “But it's beyond that, in that the shopping journey is not just within our ecosystem. It starts well outside of our ecosystem and it doesn't end until you're putting food on the table in your home.”
To ensure the grocer remains part of the shopping journey throughout the entire cycle, Albertsons takes advantage of marketing opportunities in different channels, and also connects with its customers anywhere that they're planning eating occasions for the week. The grocer is also leveraging what it knows about specific customers to offer them helpful, relevant communication that encourages them to make a purchase.
Reaching those customers in a personal and organic way often comes down to simply being helpful, Barrett said. That can mean looking at a specific shopping journey and any touchpoints and ways that customers are thinking about food and feeding themselves and their families, and integrating its marketing there.
That inevitably leads to in-store retail media and marketing opportunities, which Barrett said Albertsons is actively pursuing.
“We've all done this with signage and marketing materials in store, but really that next frontier is to bring digital media capabilities and measurement and optimization into our in-store environments,” he said. “We still have the vast majority of our transactions happening in stores, so the value in that channel is incredibly high.”
Barrett also stressed the use of data to bring all of these tactics together, and of having it in one place to make it more actionable. Further, connecting data to all of its marketing channels allows Albertsons to be more personal and relevant, and thus drive convenience for customers every time it engages with them.