Grocery Outlet Awards Free Groceries for Life to 2 Shoppers in California

"When I saw the commercial for Free Groceries for Life, I thought to myself, 'Why not me?,'" Baker said. "I couldn't believe it when I got the call and found out I'd actually won! This sweepstakes is making a huge difference in my family's life, and I'm grateful to Grocery Outlet for making it happen."

“Annette is one of our valued customers at Grocery Outlet, and I’m so thrilled we were able to award her with Free Groceries for Life,” said Mitchell Velazquez, independent operator at the Westminster store. “A lifetime of groceries is no small prize. I’m grateful to the Grocery Outlet team that made this sweepstakes possible for our loyal customers.”

The sweepstakes ran from Jan. 8 through March 31. Grocery Outlet randomly selected 32 winners from all eligible entries to win a range of prizes, including the two grand-prize winners who will receive free groceries for life (valued at $240,000).

Grocery Outlet also selected 10 people to win free groceries for a year (valued at $6,000) and 20 people to win free groceries for a month (valued at $500).

The extreme value retailer's sweepstakes comes at a time where shoppers are looking to save any way they can at the supermarket. According to Provoke Insights’ biannual consumer trends study, 79% of Americans have noticed grocery prices going up. What’s more, grocery inflation is being felt more strongly than in any other retail category — including restaurants, gas stations, drug stores and department stores.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 530 locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.