Grocery Showdown: Why Shoppers Are Calling the Shots in 2025

3. Digital Grocery Is Now the Baseline

Online grocery shopping has fully entered the mainstream, with almost a third of shoppers purchasing through this channel. Among online grocery shoppers, 47% of those with household incomes of more than $150,000 and 44% of urban residents say that they prefer using Amazon. In contrast, 37% of suburban shoppers say that they favor using their supermarket’s own branded website. Grocery delivery services such as Instacart are popular among Gen X (35%).

Consumers expect more than basic functionality — they want a personalized, seamless experience. Real-time inventory, smart substitutions and customized product suggestions are now baseline expectations. Retailers that invest in improving their digital platforms — not just for transactions, but also for building brand trust — will be the ones to capture and retain digital-first shoppers.

4. AI Is Influencing the Shopping Journey

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept — it’s already shaping how consumers plan their grocery trips. Nearly 40% of Americans say that they would use AI-powered tools to optimize their grocery lists. Interest is highest among Gen Z (45%), Millennials (43%) and parents (45%), all of whom are actively seeking smarter ways to shop.

These consumers are looking for technology that not only saves time, but also adds value —such as personalized recommendations, dietary suggestions and real-time promotions. Retailers that implement intuitive, AI-driven features into apps and websites can deliver a more relevant, efficient and satisfying experience — turning innovation into shopper loyalty.

The grocery industry is at a pivotal moment. Consumers are demanding more: better value, smarter tools, and more flexible, convenient options that align with how they live today. They are not just reacting to rising prices, they’re also reshaping the expectations and behaviors that will define grocery shopping for years to come.

Retailers that evolve with these changes — those that rethink brand loyalty, reimagine shopping frequency, invest in digital performance and embrace AI — will be the ones that thrive. The rest may find themselves outpaced in a market that rewards bold, data-driven decisions and customer-centric strategies.

Methodology

Now in its 10th wave, Provoke Insights’ biannual trends study surveyed 1,500 Americans between the ages of 21 and 65 in March 2025. A 15-minute online questionnaire was conducted using a random stratified sampling methodology to ensure that the results are representative of the U.S. population. Findings have a maximum margin of sampling error of ±2.5% at a 95% confidence level.