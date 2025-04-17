Save Mart Cuts Prices on Thousands of Grocery Items
“As families across the nation are grappling with inflation and economic uncertainty, we knew it was time to act,” said Jim Perkins, president of The Save Mart Companies. “Shoppers deserve a break, and this aggressive campaign is designed to bring affordability back to the table. By making a significant price investment and negotiating with our supplier network, we’ve cut through the noise of rising costs to deliver what matters most — unmatched savings without sacrificing quality.”
The Save Mart Companies operates 200-plus stores across the West Coast, with 194 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and western Nevada, and 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington state. The Modesto, Calif.-based regional grocery chain has 12,000 associates and is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.