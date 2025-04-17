 Skip to main content

Save Mart Cuts Prices on Thousands of Grocery Items

West coast retailer unveils cost initiative at Save Mart and Lucky banners
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Save Mart
The Save Mart Companies is offering price cuts on everything from avocados and bananas to chicken breast, ground beef, bread, pasta, and household staples like name-brand toothpaste and laundry detergent.

The Save Mart Companies has introduced a substantial price reduction campaign, cutting costs on more than 4,000 grocery items in Save Mart and Lucky stores throughout California and Nevada. 

The move comes amid concerns over the impact of tariffs and grocery inflation. The latest inflation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that food-at-home prices came in 2.4% higher in March 2025 compared with March 2024. The West Coast grocery chain's new pricing program is focused on easing consumer expenses while redefining value in grocery shopping. 

The Save Mart Companies shoppers will now find thousands of items marked with red “Lower Price” tags across every department, including produce, meat, dairy, frozen, bakery, deli, floral and pantry essentials. No promotional signups or coupons are required. Additionally, customers who prefer to shop online for home delivery and curbside pickup get the same low prices as in-store shoppers.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“As families across the nation are grappling with inflation and economic uncertainty, we knew it was time to act,” said Jim Perkins, president of The Save Mart Companies. “Shoppers deserve a break, and this aggressive campaign is designed to bring affordability back to the table. By making a significant price investment and negotiating with our supplier network, we’ve cut through the noise of rising costs to deliver what matters most — unmatched savings without sacrificing quality.”

The Save Mart Companies operates 200-plus stores across the West Coast, with 194 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and western Nevada, and 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington state. The Modesto, Calif.-based regional grocery chain has 12,000 associates and is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds