Save Mart Cuts Prices on Thousands of Grocery Items

The Save Mart Companies is offering price cuts on everything from avocados and bananas to chicken breast, ground beef, bread, pasta, and household staples like name-brand toothpaste and laundry detergent.

The Save Mart Companies has introduced a substantial price reduction campaign, cutting costs on more than 4,000 grocery items in Save Mart and Lucky stores throughout California and Nevada.

The move comes amid concerns over the impact of tariffs and grocery inflation. The latest inflation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that food-at-home prices came in 2.4% higher in March 2025 compared with March 2024. The West Coast grocery chain's new pricing program is focused on easing consumer expenses while redefining value in grocery shopping.

The Save Mart Companies shoppers will now find thousands of items marked with red “Lower Price” tags across every department, including produce, meat, dairy, frozen, bakery, deli, floral and pantry essentials. No promotional signups or coupons are required. Additionally, customers who prefer to shop online for home delivery and curbside pickup get the same low prices as in-store shoppers.