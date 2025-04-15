Are Inflation-Weary Consumers Growing Their Own Food?
A lower percentage of consumers are delving into husbandry. About 15% raise livestock for meat or milk or tend to beehives for honey, the research revealed.
Purdue’s latest report uncovered some other attitudes and behaviors headed into late spring and summer. For example, nearly a third (30%) of those polled said they been looking for more deals over the past year and 26% are switching to less expensive brands, up 6% from last year.
“Consumers continue to express frustration with inflation, as general inflation and the economy are cited by 36% of consumers as the main factors influencing food prices,” pointed out Balagtas. “Nearly a quarter are unsure what is influencing food prices. Around 13% of consumers attribute current grocery prices to specific supply chain, production and labor issues, and 8% say corporate greed or price gouging are to blame.”