New Digital Service Fuses Online Grocery Ordering, Meal Kit Concept

Laurie Hise started her Penny Pincher blog in 2008, as a mom with young kids looking for ideas on making budget-friendly meals.
“It was a personal problem I wanted to solve,” Hise told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview, adding that reception among PPP’s existing followers has been strong following a beta test of the program in February. “It took a couple of years to develop it, and we will watch and see how demand grows. We have a lot of ideas.”
While she brainstormed based on her own needs and experiences, Hise said that the goal of the program is to help other busy parents who are mindful of their spending, especially in today’s marketplace. “We thought, ‘How do we make this an amazing experience for moms?’ People are doing more (restaurant) deliveries and I want to show the value of eating at home. I feel like families eat better food when they make recipes at home.”
The 850-plus recipes shared on the site have been tried and tested by the PPP community of moms, according to Hise. “We have so much data after 15 years, with recipes for the kind of foods that people want,” she said. Users can also filter recipes based on certain criteria, like cooking method or diet/health needs.
Hise also noted that the program can provide another way for grocers to engage with their customers. “It’s a win for the retailer, because they are providing amazing service,” Hise remarked.