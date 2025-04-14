New Digital Service Fuses Online Grocery Ordering, Meal Kit Concept

Even as inflation is stabilizing in some grocery categories, consumers haven’t quite loosened their grip on their wallets. In fact, the latest consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan shows that shopper sentiment dropped 11% over the past four weeks to the second-lowest reading in decades.

Deal-seeking shoppers have deployed a variety of tools to help them keep their spending in check, from digital coupons and rewards to adding visits to deep discount retailers. One entrepreneurial influencer is helping grocery shoppers find relief with a different kind of meal planning solution.

Passionate Penny Pincher (PPP) bills itself as a frugal lifestyle brand, and it was created on that concept. Founder Laurie Hise started a blog, Publix Penny Pincher, in 2009 and eventually expanded it beyond the initial focus on savings at the Publix Super Markets chain to Passionate Penny Pincher. She later rolled out a home checklist and planner and in late March, formally launched Grocery by Passionate Penny Pincher. That new digital service allows people to plan meals and order groceries quickly. For $9.99 a month or $99 a year, users can pick recipes from a “mom curated collection” and click on ingredients that are instantly added to their online cart and delivered via a retailer or third-party service like Instacart.