Online Grocery Sales Spike Again
The firm also provided some context for e-grocery at the anniversary of the COVID lockdowns. According to Brick Meets Click research, monthly e-grocery sales reached $2 billion in August 2019, surged to $6.5 billion in March 2020 and peaked in early 2021. The channel rebalanced through last year and started to expand again when grocers and delivery services started offering more value-based offers.
Mark Fairhurst, chief growth marketing officer at Mercatus, noted that consumers have gotten savvier about buying groceries online, using multiple methods of fulfillment and being more active online. “Customer expectations around online grocery have only increased since COVID-19 pushed many to give it a try,” Fairhurst said. “Retailers that elevate the experience with relevant offers and meaningful rewards won’t just meet shoppers’ evolving needs—they’ll build stronger connections that fuel long-term growth,” he added. Mercatus sponsors the monthly Grocery Shopping Survey.
