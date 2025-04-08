Online Grocery Sales Spike Again

If mid-March 2020 was a turning point for the online grocery sector, data from the five-year mark shows that the trajectory has been jagged at times but is still moving up. The latest Brick Meets Click Grocery Shopping Survey reveals that grocery e-comm is up 21% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, fueled by strength in the delivery side of the business. Sales topped $9.5 billion for the eighth straight month in March.

As with the acceleration catalyst of the pandemic in 2020, the latest gains in online grocery are shaped by often-volatile market trends. Brick Meets Click attributed the increases in e-grocery sales last month to deep discounts on memberships and subscriptions and aggressive promotions in light of ongoing consumer concerns about value and convenience.

An expansion of the monthly active user base for delivery helped propel delivery to a 30% leap in sales. Delivery now accounts for 43% of the e-grocery market, per the report.

“Delivery’s remarkable year-over-year rebound highlights the potency of promotional strategies that help customers save more money,” observed David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click. “And, memberships/subscriptions are becoming essential for retaining customers and driving more recurring revenue via gains in order frequency and average order values.”