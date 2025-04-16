What Do March Sales Figures Reveal About Shopper Mindsets?

March came in like a lion, and not just weather-wise, when it came to the sales environment. New data shows that it was a mixed bag for grocers, as macroeconomic pressures, including still-elevated prices and tariff-related whiplash, affected grocery shopping behaviors.

According to monthly category reports shared by 210 Analytics and using data from Chicago-based Circana, prices across all food and beverage categories tracked by Circana MULO+ rose 3.3%, including a 3.8% gain in the fresh perimeter and a 3.5% increase in center store. Wobbly consumer sentiment spurred more people to prepare foods at home, benefiting grocers over restaurant operators.

[RELATED: Are Inflation-Weary Consumers Growing Their Own Food?]

On the sales front, categories that did well last month with shoppers prioritizing at-home meals included fresh meat, up 7.5% year-over-year (YoY) in dollars, fresh fruit (+6.7% YoY ) and frozen seafood (+5.1%YoY). Other seafood segments, including canned and fresh items, saw bumps in dollar sales, units and pounds.