What Do March Sales Figures Reveal About Shopper Mindsets?
The late timing of Lent and Easter this year affected the seafood category as well as the baked goods category. “Reflecting the four weeks ending March 30, 2025, the impact of the mismatch in Easter led to tough comp sales for many departments,” noted Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics.
Ahead of the egg-centric Easter holiday, 210 Analytics reported that fresh perimeter prices were impacted by a 72% surge in egg prices compared to March 2024. Those prices are leveling off this month, however, as avian influenza cases decline.
Meanwhile, some ups and downs were revealed in the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to that agency, advanced estimates of U.S. retail and foodservices report sales for March, adjusted for seasonal variation, rose 1.4% from the prior month and climbed 4.6% from 2024.
The April 16 federal government report revealed that grocery sales ticked up slightly, reaching $76.25 billion versus $76.10 billion in February. On a YoY basis, grocery sales came in 3.7% higher.
“Retail sales strengthened in March, supported by continued solid growth in income, lower energy costs and bigger-than-usual tax refunds that all helped support household budgets,” observed Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation. “However, there is no question that the consumer is not feeling great given the confusion of policy announcements from Washington. On-again, off-again rising tariffs and resulting turmoil in the stock market and world economy are clearly impacting consumer concerns about higher prices and future consumer spending growth.”