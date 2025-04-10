What’s On the Mind of Amazon’s Top Exec?
The company’s willingness to take risks was another highlight of Jassy’s letter, something that’s reflected in the ongoing tweaking of its grocery business in both the physical and digital space. “You can’t achieve something extraordinary for customers by playing ‘not to lose’,” Jassy noted.
As Amazon moves deeper in its current year and builds for the future, the exec affirmed that AI will essentially touch every customer experience and enable new ones. There are more than 1,000 GenAI applications being built across the company, he reported.
“The early AI workloads being deployed focus on productivity and cost avoidance (e.g. customer service, business process orchestration, workflow, translation, etc.). This is saving companies a lot of money. Increasingly, you’ll see AI change the norms in coding, search, shopping, personal assistants, primary care, cancer and drug research, biology, robotics, space, financial services, neighborhood networks — everything,” Jassy said.
The full shareholder letter is posted on Amazon's website.
