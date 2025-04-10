What’s On the Mind of Amazon’s Top Exec?

In his annual lengthy letter to shareholders, Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy recapped the company’s performance and spotlighted areas of innovation.

He started the missive noting that 2024 was a strong year for Amazon, which posted an 11% year-over-year (YoY) revenue gain. Jassy emphasized the expanded selection in its Stores business and ongoing efforts to lower prices and speed shipping times.

In addition, Jassy drove home the point that advances in retail, which include the Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market businesses, are ultimately influenced by shoppers.

“At the highest level, we’re aiming to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, making customers’ lives better and easier every day. This is not easy to do in general, let alone year after year. In fact, it’s actually quite hard, especially with the rapid rate of change in technology, customer habits, and new products from large and small companies alike. If we want to have a chance at succeeding in our mission, we have to constantly question everything around us,” he pointed out, adding that Amazon’s strategies are guided by the “Why?” question. “We ask why, and why not, constantly. It helps us deconstruct problems, get to root causes, understand blockers, and unlock doors that might have previously seemed impenetrable."

