Foxtrot Readies 1st New Store Under Different Ownership
Corner market and café on Chicago’s North Side opens doors on May 15
LaVitola co-founded the original Foxtrot in 2013 with Taylor Bloom and both are back as execs as part of the new organization owned by a capital investment firm.
At the grand opening this week, customers can enjoy specials, samples and entertainment. Shoppers can also try some of the new summer drinks on the Foxtrot menu, like Toasted Matcha Latte, Cookie Top Latte and Watermelon Basil Cooler, and order from the Foxtrot app.
Bloom will explore how technology was core to Foxtrot’s founding and instrumental in its 2.0 version during Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas. He will take part in a June 11 panel discussion, "Indie Approaches to Unified Commerce."