Foxtrot Readies 1st New Store Under Different Ownership

Following a series of reopenings, Foxtrot Market is unveiling a brand new location in Chicago. The move marks another step in the reinvention of the upscale c-store chain that underwent a merger with a Chicago-based specialty grocer and, later, an abrupt bankruptcy-related closure.

The new Foxtrot at 935 W. Webster in the Lincoln Park neighborhood will welcome shoppers on May 15. As with other reopened Foxtrots – now up to six in Chicago and two in Dallas – this one will carry a variety of specialty, local and convenience-oriented foods, beverages and other goods and feature an in-store café that serves drinks and meals from breakfast through happy hour and dinner.

“This store represents the next chapter for Foxtrot as we continue growing in neighborhoods we love. Lincoln Park has been an important part of our story from the beginning, and we’re excited to deepen our roots here with a fresh new space designed to better serve the neighborhood,” remarked Mike LaVitola, chairman of Foxtrot.