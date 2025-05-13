 Skip to main content

Foxtrot Readies 1st New Store Under Different Ownership

Corner market and café on Chicago’s North Side opens doors on May 15
Lynn Petrak
Foxtrot on Webster
The newest Foxtrot store in Chicago will hold a grand opening on May 15.

Following a series of reopenings, Foxtrot Market is unveiling a brand new location in Chicago. The move marks another step in the reinvention of the upscale c-store chain that underwent a merger with a Chicago-based specialty grocer and, later, an abrupt bankruptcy-related closure.

The new Foxtrot at 935 W. Webster in the Lincoln Park neighborhood will welcome shoppers on May 15. As with other reopened Foxtrots – now up to six in Chicago and two in Dallas – this one will carry a variety of specialty, local and convenience-oriented foods, beverages and other goods and feature an in-store café that serves drinks and meals from breakfast through happy hour and dinner.

“This store represents the next chapter for Foxtrot as we continue growing in neighborhoods we love. Lincoln Park has been an important part of our story from the beginning, and we’re excited to deepen our roots here with a fresh new space designed to better serve the neighborhood,” remarked Mike LaVitola, chairman of Foxtrot. 

LaVitola co-founded the original Foxtrot in 2013 with Taylor Bloom and both are back as execs as part of the new organization owned by a capital investment firm.

At the grand opening this week, customers can enjoy specials, samples and entertainment. Shoppers can also try some of the new summer drinks on the Foxtrot menu, like Toasted Matcha Latte, Cookie Top Latte and Watermelon Basil Cooler, and order from the Foxtrot app.

Bloom will explore how technology was core to Foxtrot’s founding and instrumental in its 2.0 version during Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas. He will take part in a June 11 panel discussion, "Indie Approaches to Unified Commerce."

