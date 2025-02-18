Foxtrot Cruising Along in Reopening Mode

The Foxtrot in the University Park area of Dallas is back in operation.

There’s now a pack of Foxtrots. The owners of the upscale corner market are following through on plans to rapidly re-launch stores following the 2024 reacquisition of the banner from the defunct Outfox Hospitality.

Joining five sites in Chicago and one in Dallas, two outposts are again doing business in their respective communities. On the heels of a mid-January opening of a store at 3130 Knox Street in Dallas, a second Foxtrot Café and Market is back online in the University Park neighborhood.

The corner market at 6565 Hillcrest Avenue in Dallas was unveiled on Feb. 6. Like other reopened stores, this one features an expanded food and coffee menu along with a diverse array of local products.