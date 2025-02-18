Foxtrot Cruising Along in Reopening Mode

The 6th Foxtrot in Chicago reopens this week at Milwaukee and Damen Avenues.
“Reopening our second location in University Park is a significant milestone for us. It’s not just about expanding, but about deepening our connection with a community that has supported us from the beginning. This new store allows us to continue providing quality coffee, fresh food, and local products, while staying true to our mission of creating spaces where people can gather and enjoy something unique,” said Taylor Bloom, Foxtrot’s co-founder and Dallas native.
The operator is also launching its delivery services in the Dallas metro area via the Foxtrot app. Customers can order ahead for one-hour delivery service or pickup within 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, the sixth reinvented Foxtrot in Chicago is holding its grand opening this week. The team at the Wicker Park site will celebrate on Feb. 19 by giving away free drip coffee to all visitors that morning and offering happy hour specials in the afternoon.