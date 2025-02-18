 Skip to main content

Foxtrot Cruising Along in Reopening Mode

Indie convenience market welcomes customers back to additional Chicago and Dallas locations
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
University Park Foxtrot
The Foxtrot in the University Park area of Dallas is back in operation.

There’s now a pack of Foxtrots. The owners of the upscale corner market are following through on plans to rapidly re-launch stores following the 2024 reacquisition of the banner from the defunct Outfox Hospitality.

Joining five sites in Chicago and one in Dallas, two outposts are again doing business in their respective communities. On the heels of a mid-January opening of a store at 3130 Knox Street in Dallas, a second Foxtrot Café and Market is back online in the University Park neighborhood. 

The corner market at 6565 Hillcrest Avenue in Dallas was unveiled on Feb. 6. Like other reopened stores, this one features an expanded food and coffee menu along with a diverse array of local products.

Chicago Wicker Pk Foxtrot
The 6th Foxtrot in Chicago reopens this week at Milwaukee and Damen Avenues.

“Reopening our second location in University Park is a significant milestone for us. It’s not just about expanding, but about deepening our connection with a community that has supported us from the beginning. This new store allows us to continue providing quality coffee, fresh food, and local products, while staying true to our mission of creating spaces where people can gather and enjoy something unique,” said Taylor Bloom, Foxtrot’s co-founder and Dallas native.

The operator is also launching its delivery services in the Dallas metro area via the Foxtrot app. Customers can order ahead for one-hour delivery service or pickup within 30 minutes. 

Meanwhile, the sixth reinvented Foxtrot in Chicago is holding its grand opening this week. The team at the Wicker Park site will celebrate on Feb. 19 by giving away free drip coffee to all visitors that morning and offering happy hour specials in the afternoon.

