Foxtrot’s Dallas Outpost Reopens

Foxtrot's location on Knox Street is the first to reopen in Dallas after last year's bankruptcy-related closings.

Foxtrot Café and Market is officially back in Dallas. The upscale c-store and café reopened its first outpost in that city on Jan. 17, following last spring’s abrupt shuttering in the wake of then-parent company’s bankruptcy.

The store at 3130 Knox Street is stocked with a greater variety of offerings – including many local products – and features an expanded café menu. As with the five reopened locations in Chicago, this one offers breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes and an array of coffee drinks made with beans from Dallas and Texas roasters and partners.

“Our newly reopened location is a refection of Foxtrot’s commitment to the Dallas community. We’ve partnered with exceptional purveyors, bringing the nest ingredients to our refreshed stores, where customers can gather, enjoy outstanding coffee, delicious food, and create meaningful connections every day,” said Taylor Bloom, Foxtrot co-founder and Dallas native.

The grand opening of the store on Knox Street is followed by another reopening. A second Foxtrot in the University Park community will welcome shoppers in the coming weeks.

Dallas remains a hub of retail activity. Already this year, H-E-B announced plans to build its first H-E-B store within the city limits, and independent Berkley's Market unveiled a store in the Uptown neighborhood.