The Fresh Market Makes Its Greater Charleston-Area Debut

The Fresh Market made its greater Charleston, S.C.-area debut on May 3, with the grand opening of a new store, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. This brings the total number of stores for the specialty grocer to 172.

The Mount Pleasant location is The Fresh Market’s latest in a trio of recent new openings. Two locations in Wethersfield, Conn., and Jensen Beach, Fla., both debuted exactly one week earlier. The three stores cap a period of growth for the company, which has opened 11 grocery retail locations and the new Spirits & Wine concept in the past six months.

The new 25,000-square-foot Mount Pleasant store is stocked with a carefully curated selection of high-quality meats and seafood, along with fresh produce, local finds and a unique collection of international products. The Fresh Market also boasts a broad selection of restaurant-quality prepared meals and sides, and ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat options.