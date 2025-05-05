 Skip to main content

The Fresh Market Makes Its Greater Charleston-Area Debut

Specialty grocer's new location in Mount Pleasant, S.C., brings its store count to 172
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
The Fresh Market
Customers explore The Fresh Market's newest store, in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

The Fresh Market made its greater Charleston, S.C.-area debut on May 3, with the grand opening of a new store, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. This brings the total number of stores for the specialty grocer to 172.

The Mount Pleasant location is The Fresh Market’s latest in a trio of recent new openings. Two locations in Wethersfield, Conn., and Jensen Beach, Fla., both debuted exactly one week earlier. The three stores cap a period of growth for the company, which has opened 11 grocery retail locations and the new Spirits & Wine concept in the past six months. 

The new 25,000-square-foot Mount Pleasant store is stocked with a carefully curated selection of high-quality meats and seafood, along with fresh produce, local finds and a unique collection of international products. The Fresh Market also boasts a broad selection of restaurant-quality prepared meals and sides, and ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat options.

“We are extremely pleased with the response to our new store,” said The Fresh Market CEO Brian Johnson. “We have a great team that is excited to bring our brand of impeccable hospitality to the town of Mount Pleasant.”

On opening day, customers took part a myriad of The Fresh Market opening traditions, including a bread-breaking ceremony and the cracking of an 80-pound wheel of parmesan cheese. Additionally, the first 120 customers received a free 4-inch potted orchid, and the first 500 guests were given a The Fresh Market Mount Pleasant reusable grocery bag.

The Fresh Market also continued its commitment to supporting a local food bank with every new store launch. The team kicked off a partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank and presented a $2,000 donation to the organization.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market currently operates more than 170 grocery stores in 22 states and one Spirits & Wine store. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was also one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.

