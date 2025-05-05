The Fresh Market Makes Its Greater Charleston-Area Debut
“We are extremely pleased with the response to our new store,” said The Fresh Market CEO Brian Johnson. “We have a great team that is excited to bring our brand of impeccable hospitality to the town of Mount Pleasant.”
On opening day, customers took part a myriad of The Fresh Market opening traditions, including a bread-breaking ceremony and the cracking of an 80-pound wheel of parmesan cheese. Additionally, the first 120 customers received a free 4-inch potted orchid, and the first 500 guests were given a The Fresh Market Mount Pleasant reusable grocery bag.
The Fresh Market also continued its commitment to supporting a local food bank with every new store launch. The team kicked off a partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank and presented a $2,000 donation to the organization.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market currently operates more than 170 grocery stores in 22 states and one Spirits & Wine store. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was also one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.