EXCLUSIVE: How Brookshire Brothers Is Streamlining Its E-Commerce Experience
PG: How has the system integration been with your existing infrastructure?
CL: It was very seamless. We spun up the platform very quickly. Day one was pretty seamless – as seamless as an integration can be of this magnitude. We were very thankful for that, and it was received well by customers and employees. Especially on the employee side, when you start taking away processes versus adding processes, it always makes the transition much easier.
PG: How are you using the data from the new e-commerce platform to drive decision-making?
CL: One of the ways we're using and leveraging data has been with lapsed customers. There's customers that have lapsed and have not placed an order in an X amount of time. Leveraging the data inside of the platform, we can pull lists based on a certain set of criteria and then be able to use that to feed those people a text message that says, “Hey, we realize you haven't shopped here in X number of months. Here's a promo code to get you back involved in e-commerce.”
We also use a very similar process in getting customers engaged. I think that the magic number is three to five. If you can get somebody to place three to five e-commerce orders, then you're more likely to keep them long term, so being able to communicate with the consumer by using the reports is important. We run that weekly on who our customers are that have placed their first orders and are communicating with those customers and making sure that those lines of communication are open.
Some of the data that we're pulling from the e-commerce platform has been very influential in the way we go to market and the way that we try to make sure we continue to keep customers engaged in the e-commerce platform, or if they're lapsed, to get them re-engaged in the platform.
PG: How do you foresee the platform evolving to meet future customer and business needs?
CL: The biggest thing for me is personalization – and it's really and truly making sure that personalization is a part of the experience. That in-store experience matching up with what you're seeing on e-commerce is super important, and personalization is definitely part of that.
The other piece is for other business types and other business ventures like our coffee shops, and modifying the eGrowcery platform to meet those needs as well. [It creates a] unified experience for a shopper of your coffee shop and your grocery and your pharmacy, and saying “How can we make and merge these experiences just like we do in-store?”
You can walk the store and you can go to all these different departments to make sure that this is mirrored up as closely as possible in the e-commerce platform.
*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.