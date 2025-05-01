Amazon Invests $4B to Expand Delivery Network in Rural America

According to Amazon, it will have tripled the size of its rural delivery network by the end of next year.

Online retail giant Amazon has revealed that it’s investing more than $4 billion to expand its rural delivery network, with a focus on small towns across the United States, to bring faster delivery to customers in less densely populated areas.

This investment will grow the company’s rural delivery network’s footprint to 200-plus delivery stations. According to Amazon, once the expansion is complete, its network will be able to deliver more than 1 billion more packages each year to customers living in 13,000-plus ZIP codes spanning 1,200,000 square miles — an area the size of Alaska, California and Texas combined.

Amazon opened its first rural delivery station in 2020. Three year later, it began scaling its small-town delivery network, and has already seen improvement in delivery speeds by 50% on average. The speed improvements come primarily from placing products closer to customers.