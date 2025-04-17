How Walmart Used Data to Expand Its Delivery Footprint

Walmart is investing in innovation to serve more delivery customers – this time with the use of geospatial technology. The data science model allows the retailer to divide geographic areas into precise hexagonal grids instead of relying on traditional boundaries like ZIP codes, which optimizes delivery zones for greater efficiency.

By dividing large areas into smaller, more precise hexagonal grids that cover entire spaces without leaving gaps, Walmart has been able to adjust delivery zones with greater accuracy. The move has helped the retailer expand its delivery service to 12 million more households across the U.S.