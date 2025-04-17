How Walmart Used Data to Expand Its Delivery Footprint
Additionally, the geospatial technology will allow delivery orders to be fulfilled by multiple Walmart stores within a shopper’s service area. This way, if one store doesn’t have a particular item but another nearby location does, Walmart delivery drivers can pick up products from both stores.
