Schnucks, DoorDash Offering On-Demand Grocery Delivery and SNAP/EBT Payment Capabilities
“Our new partnership with DoorDash helps us reach our customers where and when it’s most convenient for them, while being able to accept SNAP/EBT benefits as a part of DoorDash orders helps bring our shoppers fresh, affordable food on demand,” said Chace MacMullan, senior director of digital experience at St. Louis-based Schnucks.
All Schnucks stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program offering $0 delivery fees and lower service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the United States. To make online grocery delivery even more affordable, DoorDash has rolled out a one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients. Eligible consumers who sign up for the plan get one year of DashPass benefits for only $4.99 per month. To order SNAP-eligible groceries from Schnucks, customers who receive SNAP/EBT benefits on DoorDash can find their local store in the DoorDash app.
Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025.