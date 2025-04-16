Schnucks, DoorDash Offering On-Demand Grocery Delivery and SNAP/EBT Payment Capabilities

All Schnucks stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program offering $0 delivery fees and lower service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the United States.

Schnuck Markets Inc. and DoorDash have teamed up to provide the Midwestern grocery store chain’s consumers with access to on-demand grocery delivery as well as the ability to pay with SNAP/EBT on the DoorDash Marketplace.

“Consumers look to DoorDash to shop fresh, affordable groceries on demand,” said Mike Goldblatt, VP of grocery and retail partnerships at the San Francisco-based local commerce platform. “We’re thrilled to welcome this beloved family-owned grocer with over 100 stores to DoorDash. Through online grocery delivery, we’re also proud to further food access to SNAP beneficiaries to stock up on meats, essentials and produce to feed their families while discovering the best local businesses in their neighborhoods.”

