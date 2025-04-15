Arkansas and Indiana Want to Ban Soda and Candy From SNAP

The Industry Responds

In response to these SNAP waiver requests, Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin offered the following statement:

“FMI and our member companies support the goal of encouraging customers to utilize SNAP dollars to purchase nutrient-dense foods. We have found that the best results are those that make resources available – like dietitian-supported recipes or curated shopping experiences and programs that enhance their ability to economically purchase fruits and vegetables and dairy while recognizing the limitations of the current average $6-per-person-per-day SNAP benefit.

“While pilots and waivers may have an important role, it is critical not to create chaos and confusion both in individual stores and through a jumbled mixture of varying state requirements – creating new program inefficiencies, longer grocery store lines and customer frustration.

“USDA knows, Congress knows and the American people know that we have to work together if we are going to prevent hunger with a $6/day SNAP benefit for the children, seniors and disabled people who depend on it.”

Washington D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents independent supermarket operators, also reacted by asking USDA to carefully consider the unintended consequences to "Main Street grocers."

According to a press release from the organization, "restrictions tied to SNAP food purchases can have far-reaching consequences for Main Street businesses. Independent grocers are cornerstones of their local economies, and any disruption in the program or confusion caused by changes can affect store operations, workforce stability and supply chain relationships. These ripple effects may reduce the ability of local grocers to invest in their communities by creating jobs, supporting nearby small businesses, and maintaining essential services in the underserved areas where they often operate and are the only connection to healthy food options.

"When approving waivers and writing new guidelines, we urge policymakers to remember that retailers are often the last and most direct touchpoint between SNAP and the individuals the program helps feed. Any changes to SNAP — especially food restrictions — directly impact grocers’ ability to serve their customers efficiently and effectively."

NGA is urging USDA and state agencies to provide independent grocers with clear guidance, sufficient training and strong communication to limit disruptions for SNAP recipients and other customers while waivers are in effect.