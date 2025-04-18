 Skip to main content

Walmart Opens Distribution Center for Sam’s Club in Florida

Facility will service 25 club locations
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
sam's club distribution
Walmart has opened a new 1-million-square-foot distribution center for Sam's Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

The facility, located at 1511 Zoo Parkway, receives and processes items for delivery to 18 Sam’s Club locations across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as seven clubs in Puerto Rico. Located just 10 minutes from the Port of Jacksonville, the facility also stores and sorts imported goods for delivery to four distribution centers across the Southeast. The new distribution center will create 250 new Jacksonville-based jobs.

“We’re proud to create a new slate of jobs in our community. Each position brings a pathway for opportunity at Walmart and Sam’s Club,” said Frank Herrera, general manager of the new facility. “Today’s ribbon cutting is a celebration of our commitment to our associates, our community and our future.”

During the grand-opening ceremony, the retailer celebrated its commitment to the community by presenting $5,000 grants to Keep Jacksonville Beautiful and the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville. In fiscal year 2024, Walmart, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation donated more than $122 million in product donations and grants to a variety of local causes and organizations across Florida. 

“Jacksonville is continuing to build its reputation as a logistics hub and the place to be to reach customers throughout the Southeast,” said Aundra Wallace, president of JAXUSA Partnership, Jacksonville’s regional economic development initiative. “We appreciate Walmart investing in our region and look forward to the company’s success here.”

Meanwhile, Walmart recently posted a strong fourth quarter, due in part to e-commerce. The retailer logged a strong holiday season, with e-commerce sales shooting up 20% in the United States. That marked the 11th straight quarter of double-digit gains. Meanwhile, e-commerce at Sam’s Club U.S. was up 24%. 

Delivery speed has become a real advantage for the company. In Q4, Walmart expanded U.S. store-fulfilled delivery areas. The mass retailer can now reach 93% of U.S. households with same-day delivery. In addition, Walmart become the first to integrate pharmacy, grocery and general merchandise in a single online order.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

