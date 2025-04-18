Walmart Opens Distribution Center for Sam’s Club in Florida

Walmart Inc. celebrated the grand opening of a new 1-million-square-foot distribution center in Jacksonville, Fla., on April 17.

The facility, located at 1511 Zoo Parkway, receives and processes items for delivery to 18 Sam’s Club locations across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as seven clubs in Puerto Rico. Located just 10 minutes from the Port of Jacksonville, the facility also stores and sorts imported goods for delivery to four distribution centers across the Southeast. The new distribution center will create 250 new Jacksonville-based jobs.

“We’re proud to create a new slate of jobs in our community. Each position brings a pathway for opportunity at Walmart and Sam’s Club,” said Frank Herrera, general manager of the new facility. “Today’s ribbon cutting is a celebration of our commitment to our associates, our community and our future.”

During the grand-opening ceremony, the retailer celebrated its commitment to the community by presenting $5,000 grants to Keep Jacksonville Beautiful and the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville. In fiscal year 2024, Walmart, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation donated more than $122 million in product donations and grants to a variety of local causes and organizations across Florida.