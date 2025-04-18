Walmart Opens Distribution Center for Sam’s Club in Florida
“Jacksonville is continuing to build its reputation as a logistics hub and the place to be to reach customers throughout the Southeast,” said Aundra Wallace, president of JAXUSA Partnership, Jacksonville’s regional economic development initiative. “We appreciate Walmart investing in our region and look forward to the company’s success here.”
Meanwhile, Walmart recently posted a strong fourth quarter, due in part to e-commerce. The retailer logged a strong holiday season, with e-commerce sales shooting up 20% in the United States. That marked the 11th straight quarter of double-digit gains. Meanwhile, e-commerce at Sam’s Club U.S. was up 24%.
Delivery speed has become a real advantage for the company. In Q4, Walmart expanded U.S. store-fulfilled delivery areas. The mass retailer can now reach 93% of U.S. households with same-day delivery. In addition, Walmart become the first to integrate pharmacy, grocery and general merchandise in a single online order.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.