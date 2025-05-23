Amazon CEO Gets Candid About Grocery Progress, Potential

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy may have been quiet about grocery during his annual missive to shareholders in April, but he’s now opening up about the company’s strategy and performance in that crucial omnichannel. During a recent Q&A session with shareholders, the exec emphasized that the company remains keen on the many facets of the physical and online food retailing business.

“I'm very bullish about grocery. I think some folks don't realize how large a grocery business Amazon has today. If you look at our center of aisle things — so these are things like consumables, canned goods, pharmaceutical items, beauty products, really, everyday essentials — if I just exclude Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, we did over $100 billion in gross sales in our grocery business on these items last year alone,” he pointed out, adding, “So it's a very significant business, and then I think we have a bunch of other areas that will allow us to grow in this area."

Those other areas under the sharp eye of Jason Buechel, VP of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores, include ongoing growth at the respective business of Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, Amazon Grocery and, of course, the ubiquitous Amazon.com website. Jassy lauded the hard work across those business areas, especially efforts to provide consumers with meal and pantry solutions.