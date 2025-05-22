Online Grocer FreshDirect Readies 1st Physical Store
During the grand-opening period in Southampton, shoppers can pick up a limited-edition Hamptons-inspired FreshDirect tote. The grocer is also handing out free mini loaves of banana bread and will give the first 100 customers in line this weekend a $100 gift card to use for their next online purchase.
On that note, FreshDirect will complement its first local physical store presence in its 25-year history with continued delivery across all areas of the Hamptons, Montauk, North Fork, Shelter Island and Tri-State area with as-soon-as-next-day delivery. The company is exploring opportunities for same-day delivery for the Hamptons region directly from FreshDirect on Main.
The seasonal FreshDirect on Main Street will be open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Founded in 2002 and now part of the Getir family, FreshDirect revealed in 2022 that it would it was exiting the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., areas to focus on markets in the metro New York area, which the e-grocer identified as its “biggest opportunity for future growth and expansion.” The company added that it was “excited to unlock new ZIP codes throughout the Tri-State service footprint and offer the freshest, highest-quality food to even more customers, with the unrivaled ease, convenience and speed FreshDirect is known for.” At its peak, FreshDirect offered grocery delivery in seven states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.