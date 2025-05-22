Online Grocer FreshDirect Readies 1st Physical Store

FreshDirect is making the leap from e-grocery to in-store shopping with the opening of a store in Southampton, N.Y. that will be open from Memorial Day weekend through December.

While many retailers went from the physical to online space, another player is moving the opposite way. The online grocer FreshDirect is opening its first brick-and-mortar location, dubbed FreshDirect on Main.

The store at 70 Main Street in Southampton, N.Y., will welcome shoppers during the busy Memorial Day weekend and stay open through the end of December before the quieter winter season. Befitting its surroundings in The Hamptons, the store is designed to look and feel like a farmer’s market, with elements like wooden pallets, crates and natural textures and an assortment that includes a variety of produce and specialty foods sourced from local farmers and artisans, as well as small-batch cheeses, grab-and-go prepared foods and wine and beer.

Shoppers can pick up beverages to enjoy while they shop at an onsite Jack’s Stir Brew coffee counter. They can also linger a while at in-store events including ice cream socials and wine and cheese tastings.

The expansion goes beyond the new physical store. In June, FreshDirect is hosting a series of larger events at a house in East Hampton. Guests can sign up for pizza-making courses and kids’ classes at that site, among other activities.