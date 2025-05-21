 Skip to main content

French Meal-Planning and Grocery App Forms New Partnership With Instacart

Move enables Jow to expand U.S. footprint
Through a new partnership with Instacart, French meal-planning and grocery app Jow aims to expand its reach in the United States.

Jow, a fast-growing French meal-planning and smart grocery app that has already served 200 million healthy meals across Europe, has officially launched a partnership with Instacart, accelerating Jow’s expansion in the U.S. market.

The new integration enables Jow users to instantly turn their personalized meal plans into a ready-to-checkout Instacart cart tailored to their household, diet and local store inventory.

The partnership permits Jow to reach more than 7,000 points of sale across the United States, adding to such existing retailer integrations as Food Lion, The Fresh Market, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Raley’s, Save Mart, Schnucks, Sprouts Farmers Market and Winn-Dixie.

“Partnering with Instacart is a natural next step in our mission to bring Jow’s smart meal planning and effortless grocery shopping to even more families in the U.S.,” said Jacques-Édouard Sabatier co-founder and CEO of Paris-based Jow. “We are incredibly proud and honored to be integrated with such a visionary partner — together, we’re shaping the future of food shopping.”

Jow creates personalized weekly meal plans and instantly fills grocery carts with everything consumers need – employing a budget-conscious, time-saving focus, and tailored to how people actually eat. The app aims to help users eat better by connecting cooking, nutrition and shopping in one seamless experience.

A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart. 

