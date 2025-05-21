French Meal-Planning and Grocery App Forms New Partnership With Instacart
“Partnering with Instacart is a natural next step in our mission to bring Jow’s smart meal planning and effortless grocery shopping to even more families in the U.S.,” said Jacques-Édouard Sabatier co-founder and CEO of Paris-based Jow. “We are incredibly proud and honored to be integrated with such a visionary partner — together, we’re shaping the future of food shopping.”
Jow creates personalized weekly meal plans and instantly fills grocery carts with everything consumers need – employing a budget-conscious, time-saving focus, and tailored to how people actually eat. The app aims to help users eat better by connecting cooking, nutrition and shopping in one seamless experience.
A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.