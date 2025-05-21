French Meal-Planning and Grocery App Forms New Partnership With Instacart

Through a new partnership with Instacart, French meal-planning and grocery app Jow aims to expand its reach in the United States.

Jow, a fast-growing French meal-planning and smart grocery app that has already served 200 million healthy meals across Europe, has officially launched a partnership with Instacart, accelerating Jow’s expansion in the U.S. market.

The new integration enables Jow users to instantly turn their personalized meal plans into a ready-to-checkout Instacart cart tailored to their household, diet and local store inventory.

The partnership permits Jow to reach more than 7,000 points of sale across the United States, adding to such existing retailer integrations as Food Lion, The Fresh Market, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Raley’s, Save Mart, Schnucks, Sprouts Farmers Market and Winn-Dixie.