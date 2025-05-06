Instacart Debuts Fizz App for Group Party Orders
Hosts and guests can add items for split payment and flat delivery fee
The Fizz app is also built into the Partiful event planning app. This, too, streamlines party planning and preparation.
As another perk, hosts and guests can earn rewards every time they shop on Fizz. Instacart is offering “Snack Bucks” on drink orders that can be used to buy accompanying bites.
The Fizz app is available on on iOS and Android to users 21 and over.
