Instacart Debuts Fizz App for Group Party Orders

Hosts and guests can add items for split payment and flat delivery fee
Lynn Petrak
Fizz app
Instacart's new Fizz app makes ordering drinks and snacks for social gatherings easier and more convenient, and opens up new sales possibilities for grocery partners.

A new app is bubbling up from Instacart. The grocery tech company has launched a drinks and snacks delivery app called Fizz, allowing for group ordering with a flat rate delivery fee of $5.

The app is designed for group get-togethers. A user can invite others to place orders, including snacks, adult beverages and mocktails, into an online Fizz “party cart” and payment is automatically calculated and split among participants. The host can decide when to place the full order and how and when it should be delivered.

[RELATED: Instacart Acquires Wynshop]

“With Fizz, drinks and snacks are front and center across categories, like Beer, Seltzer, Non-Alcoholic drinks, Chips, Dip, Healthy Snacks, or Party Supplies,” said Daniel Danker, chief product officer at Instacart, in a blog post about the new feature. “Shopping and delivery will be handled by Instacart’s community of shoppers, so you can focus on everything else, like the playlist or what to wear.”

The Fizz app is also built into the Partiful event planning app. This, too, streamlines party planning and preparation. 

As another perk, hosts and guests can earn rewards every time they shop on Fizz. Instacart is offering “Snack Bucks” on drink orders that can be used to buy accompanying bites.

The Fizz app is available on on iOS and Android to users 21 and over.

A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart. 

