DoorDash Buys British Rival Deliveroo

DoorDash is fetching another business. The commerce platform announced that it is acquiring the U.K.-based online food delivery company, Deliveroo.

The $3.86 billion deal greatly widens DoorDash’s international presence, including markets where competitor Uber Eats has become a popular service. The agreement also helps Deliveroo at a key time, as that company serves customers in nine markets amid shifting post-pandemic habits.

According to DoorDash, the combined group will have a global presence in over 40 countries, serving approximately 50 million monthly active users. In 2024, the two companies together generated a total gross order value of approximately $90 billion.

Leaders of both organizations weighed in on the benefits of the combined businesses. “We started the company in 2013 to help people like my mom – people running local businesses and creating the vast majority of jobs and economic activity in our communities. Our focus ever since has been on building the best products and services to enable these merchants to grow, connecting them with consumers in their neighborhoods, and creating a local commerce platform that offers uniquely flexible earnings opportunities,” said Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash. “Coming together with teams that have similar visions and values accelerates our work to achieve that mission. Deliveroo is just such a team and one that I have long admired. Like DoorDash, Deliveroo is obsessively focused on their customers – consumers, merchants, and riders.”