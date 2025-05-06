DoorDash Buys British Rival Deliveroo
Deliveroo’s board unanimously voted to recommend the offer, and CEO and co-founder Will Shu agreed that the path forward is a joint one. “When Greg and I founded this business in 2013, we made it our mission to bring the best of our consumers’ neighborhoods to their door. We’ve stayed relentlessly focused on this mission for the past 12 years, keeping our consumers at the heart of everything we do and aiming to deliver them flawless experiences, new innovations and real value,” Shu remarked, adding, “We are now at the beginning of a transformative new chapter. DoorDash and Deliveroo are like-minded organizations with a shared strategic vision and aligned values. Together, we will be even better positioned to serve consumers, merchants, riders and local communities.”
In other news, DoorDash also shared that it is acquiring hospitality tech firm SevenRooms. Per DoorDash, the deal will expand its commerce platform capabilities. DoorDash is making these deals at a time of growth: according to its first quarter earnings report released on May 6, the company enjoyed 21% jump in year-over-year (YoY) revenue during Q1.
Q1 proved a solid quarter by other metrics, too. The company reported that it generated new quarterly records for orders, which were up 18% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $590 million from $371 million during the first quarter of 2024.
Groceries helped fuel this success, with more consumers ordering groceries from the platform than ever before. "We are excited by this progress, but continue to believe creating a grocery experience that exceeds the in-store experience requires significant further innovation and improvements in execution," DoorDash shared in the financial report.
Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a global platform dedicated to keeping commerce thriving in the communities where it operates. Today, the company serves over 42 million monthly active users in over 30 countries. Also founded in 2013, London-based Deliveroo works with approximately 176,000 restaurants, grocers and retail partners, as well as over 130,000 riders, to serve approximately 7 million monthly active consumers.