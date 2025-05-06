Wanted: A Buyer for Rite Aid

Rite Aid shared that one of its key priorities is to ensure the smooth transfer of customer prescriptions in the wake of a sale.

Rite Aid Corp. appears in need of some aid, again. Following a Bloomberg report that the pharmacy chain is laying off staff and allegedly headed to bankruptcy court for the second time in less than two years, the company announced that it is actively pursuing a sale of all of its assets.

In a news release published on May 5, Rite Aid confirmed that it has started voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings to speed a sale. In addition, the company reported that it has secured $1.95 billion in new funding from existing lenders to help attract a buyer or buyers.

While the M&A activity gets underway, stores will remain open. Rite Aid emphasized that customers can still access pharmacy services and products both in stores and online.

CEO Matt Schroeder said that the embattled retailer is working diligently to keep the business viable. “For more than 60 years, Rite Aid has been a proud provider of pharmacy services and products to our loyal customers. While we have continued to face financial challenges, intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and health care landscapes in which we operate, we are encouraged by meaningful interest from a number of potential national and regional strategic acquirors. As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible,” he remarked.