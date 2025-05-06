Wanted: A Buyer for Rite Aid
He also voiced gratitude to Rite Aid team members. “I will be forever grateful to our thousands of associates for their commitment to Rite Aid and its mission, and I thank our entire team – from store associates to corporate employees – for their dedication to our customers and our company,” Schroeder declared. “With their support, we have played a critical role in supporting the healthcare needs of countless Americans across the communities that we are honored to serve.”
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey will review the case. Rite Aid also reported that it is seeking authorization to support its operations during the process, including the continued payment of employee wages and benefits.
Rite Aid first filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and, in the ensuing months, closed several stores and restructured its organization. The chain emerged from bankruptcy last fall as a private company and tapped Schroeder for the CEO role.
Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.