NACDS Holds 2025-26 Officer and Board Member Elections

Rick Gates, SVP and chief pharmacy officer of Walgreen Co., is the new chair of the NACDS board of directors.

During the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Annual Meeting this week in Palm Beach, Fla., the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization elected several new officers and board of directors members, alongside the re-election of current directors.

Rick Gates, SVP and chief pharmacy officer of Walgreen Co., is the new chair of the NACDS board of directors, succeeding Kevin Host, SVP of pharmacy at Walmart, who has completed his term and will remain on the board.

Further, David Warner, president and CEO of KPH Healthcare Services Inc., was elected NACDS vice chair, and Karen Staniforth, SVP and chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid Corp., was elected NACDS treasurer. Each officer will serve a one-year term.