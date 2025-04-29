 Skip to main content

NACDS Holds 2025-26 Officer and Board Member Elections

Execs from Walgreens, Albertsons, Sam's Club, H-E-B, Costco and Hy-Vee among those selected during annual meeting
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NACDS Walgreen Co. Rick Gates Main Image
Rick Gates, SVP and chief pharmacy officer of Walgreen Co., is the new chair of the NACDS board of directors.

During the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Annual Meeting this week in Palm Beach, Fla., the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization elected several new officers and board of directors members, alongside the re-election of current directors. 

Rick Gates, SVP and chief pharmacy officer of Walgreen Co., is the new chair of the NACDS board of directors, succeeding Kevin Host, SVP of pharmacy at Walmart, who has completed his term and will remain on the board.

Further, David Warner, president and CEO of KPH Healthcare Services Inc., was elected NACDS vice chair, and Karen Staniforth, SVP and chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid Corp., was elected NACDS treasurer. Each officer will serve a one-year term.  

“As we stand at the pivotal intersection of innovation and advocacy, Rick Gates brings not just profound expertise, but a visionary passion for evolving the pharmacy’s role,” noted NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson. “Under his leadership, we are poised to advance toward a future where pharmacies epitomize accessible, patient-centered care, making health care more approachable and integrated into American life.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Other newly elected NACDS board of directors members were Anthony DalPonte, president of pharmacy and health, Albertsons Cos.; Sherri Keeth, VP and DMM, Sam’s Club; John McGrath, SVP of pharmacy, H-E-B; Richard Stephens, SVP of pharmacy, Costco Wholesale dba Costco Pharmacies; and  Aaron Wiese, president, Hy-Vee Inc. 

Additionally, the following NACDS board of directors members were re-elected to three-year terms: Gates; Mark Griffin, president and CEO, Lewis Drugs Inc.; Host; Rick Keyes, president and CEO, Meijer Inc.; Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, The Kroger Co.; Bob Narveson, chairman, Thrifty White Pharmacy; Dain Rusk, VP of pharmacy, Publix Super Markets Inc.; and Staniforth. 

NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate more than 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS’ member companies encompass regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and 70-plus international members representing 21 countries. 

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens currently operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Albertsons, Publix, H-E-B, Meijer, Rite Aid and Hy-Vee are Nos. 1, 3, 4, 8, 9, 12, 15, 25, 26 and 38 on PG’s list.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds