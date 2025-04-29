NACDS Holds 2025-26 Officer and Board Member Elections
Other newly elected NACDS board of directors members were Anthony DalPonte, president of pharmacy and health, Albertsons Cos.; Sherri Keeth, VP and DMM, Sam’s Club; John McGrath, SVP of pharmacy, H-E-B; Richard Stephens, SVP of pharmacy, Costco Wholesale dba Costco Pharmacies; and Aaron Wiese, president, Hy-Vee Inc.
Additionally, the following NACDS board of directors members were re-elected to three-year terms: Gates; Mark Griffin, president and CEO, Lewis Drugs Inc.; Host; Rick Keyes, president and CEO, Meijer Inc.; Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, The Kroger Co.; Bob Narveson, chairman, Thrifty White Pharmacy; Dain Rusk, VP of pharmacy, Publix Super Markets Inc.; and Staniforth.
NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate more than 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS’ member companies encompass regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and 70-plus international members representing 21 countries.
Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens currently operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Albertsons, Publix, H-E-B, Meijer, Rite Aid and Hy-Vee are Nos. 1, 3, 4, 8, 9, 12, 15, 25, 26 and 38 on PG’s list.