Giant Food Offering Lab Testing for Multi-Cancer Early Detection

Grocery chain partners with 20/20 Biolabs
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
A pilot program at nine Giant Food stores is offering 20/20’s multi-cancer early detection blood test.

Washington, D.C.-area grocery store chain Giant Food has joined forces with 20/20 Biolabs, a Gaithersburg, Md.-based provider of laboratory tests for the early detection of cancers and chronic diseases, to provide customers with convenient access to such tests. 

Under the partnership, a pilot program at nine stores is offering 20/20’s multi-cancer early detection blood test, which enables individuals to take proactive steps to prevent late-stage disease. Instead of using traditional blood collection methods, the tests at Giant pharmacies employ such FDA-cleared devices as the RedDrop device, which reliably taps small amounts of capillary blood from the upper arm under the supervision of the store’s pharmacist. This test was devised to help people understand biomarkers that can be linked to developing certain types of cancer but doesn’t diagnose cancer. 

A possible expansion of the pilot later this year could include another test that tracks biomarkers related to pro-inflammatory foods. 

“We are excited to bring this innovative service to our customers,” said Paul Zvaleny, director of pharmacy operations at Giant. “By integrating advanced lab testing into our in-store pharmacies, we are making it easier for individuals to access important health information and take control of their well-being. Our partnership with 20/20 Biolabs underscores our commitment to enhancing the health and quality of life for the communities we serve.”

“This venture with Giant Food represents a significant step forward in making advanced screening more accessible to the public,” noted 20/20 Biolabs CEO Jonathan Cohen. “We look forward to expanding our testing services and providing customers with valuable insights into their health, ultimately fostering healthier lifestyles.”

The 20/20 Biolabs test is available at a reduced price of $295, instead of the standard $345, exclusively at Giant. The test is currently available by appointment at select Giant Food pharmacy locations in Baltimore; Rockville (two locations), Colesville, Potomac, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, Md. (two locations); and Sterling, Va.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its Most Sustainable Grocers.

