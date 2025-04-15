Giant Food Offering Lab Testing for Multi-Cancer Early Detection
“This venture with Giant Food represents a significant step forward in making advanced screening more accessible to the public,” noted 20/20 Biolabs CEO Jonathan Cohen. “We look forward to expanding our testing services and providing customers with valuable insights into their health, ultimately fostering healthier lifestyles.”
The 20/20 Biolabs test is available at a reduced price of $295, instead of the standard $345, exclusively at Giant. The test is currently available by appointment at select Giant Food pharmacy locations in Baltimore; Rockville (two locations), Colesville, Potomac, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, Md. (two locations); and Sterling, Va.
Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its Most Sustainable Grocers.