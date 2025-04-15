Giant Food Offering Lab Testing for Multi-Cancer Early Detection

Washington, D.C.-area grocery store chain Giant Food has joined forces with 20/20 Biolabs, a Gaithersburg, Md.-based provider of laboratory tests for the early detection of cancers and chronic diseases, to provide customers with convenient access to such tests.

Under the partnership, a pilot program at nine stores is offering 20/20’s multi-cancer early detection blood test, which enables individuals to take proactive steps to prevent late-stage disease. Instead of using traditional blood collection methods, the tests at Giant pharmacies employ such FDA-cleared devices as the RedDrop device, which reliably taps small amounts of capillary blood from the upper arm under the supervision of the store’s pharmacist. This test was devised to help people understand biomarkers that can be linked to developing certain types of cancer but doesn’t diagnose cancer.

A possible expansion of the pilot later this year could include another test that tracks biomarkers related to pro-inflammatory foods.

