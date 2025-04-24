Giant Eagle Selects EmpiRx Health to Manage Pharmacy Benefits of Employees

Giant Eagle Inc. has selected EmpiRx Health, a clinically driven pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, to oversee the pharmacy benefits of the food retailer’s employees. According to EmpiRx Health, it’s collaborating closely with Giant Eagle’s team of pharmacists to provide its employees with the highest-quality pharmacy care while partnering to control prescription drug costs.

“At Giant Eagle, we have always been laser focused on what’s best for our customers and team members,” said Janis Leigh, EVP and chief people officer at Giant Eagle. “EmpiRx Health’s patient-first operating approach ensures that our team members can receive the highest-quality pharmacy benefits and care, ensuring their health and well-being and providing affordable prescription drug costs.”

[RELATED: Walmart Goes All In on Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery]

“We are thrilled to be Giant Eagle’s new PBM provider,” added Danny Sanchez, CEO of EmpiRx Health, which has major offices in Montvale, N.J., and Orlando, Fla. “From our very first discussions with the Giant Eagle team, it was clear they were looking for a PBM partner that put their interests, and those of their employees, first. We do that by always staying focused on improving the health outcomes of Giant Eagle’s employees while helping the company to significantly reduce its drug spending and costs through our unique pharmacist-led PBM model.”