Giant Eagle Selects EmpiRx Health to Manage Pharmacy Benefits of Employees
EmpiRx Health and Giant Eagle are also working together to create a national network of pharmacy chains and benefits plan sponsors who will collaborate on transforming pharmacy benefits care. The new network aims to improve patient health outcomes and help solve the national crisis of skyrocketing drug costs.
“EmpiRx Health is an innovative partner that puts the pharmacist at the center of pharmacy care,” said Jim Tsipakis, Giant Eagle’s president, supermarkets and pharmacy. “We are excited not only for the benefits our team members will receive, but also for the unique opportunity ahead to bring together other pharmacy chains and benefits plan sponsors to improve health outcomes for all patients.”
As reported by Bain & Co., mass merchants and grocers are predicted to increase their pharmacy market share to approximately 40% by 2029 as many large chains are closing stores.
Through its AI-powered pharmacy care platform, EmpiRx Health allows plan sponsors to measurably improve their member health outcomes while reducing prescription drug costs.
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.