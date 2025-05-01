Conagra Sells Chef Boyardee Line

An iconic CPG is getting a new owner. The century-old Chef Boyardee brand is moving over to the Hometown Food Co. from Conagra Brands, Inc.

In a $600 million deal, Conagra is spinning off the shelf-stable food products business to Hometown Food, part of the Greenwich, Conn.-based Brynwood Partners private equity firm. Through this agreement, Hometown Food will acquire an 820,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Milton, Pa., along with all assets and operations dedicated to the Chef Boyardee line except for the brand’s frozen skillet meals. Those items will be licensed by Hometown to Conagra.

[RELATED: Baldor Specialty Foods Acquires Golden Packing]

"The Chef Boyardee divestiture marks another milestone in reshaping the Conagra Brands portfolio for better long-term growth, while also paying down debt. Despite the uncertain external environment, Conagra remains proactive in its pursuit of shareholder-value creation. By deepening our focus on our leading, growth-oriented frozen and healthy-snacking businesses, we continue to build a more focused company with modern consumer brands," said Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands.