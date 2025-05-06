 Skip to main content

Albertsons Grows Business E-Commerce Platform

Full-service solution has no order minimum, flexible delivery
Albertsons' business e-commerce platform can be used by a variety of industries and small-business sectors, including small offices, K-12 schools, local government and community organizations, and residential programs.

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has expanded its business e-commerce platform to more than 2,000 stores, among them locations operating under the grocer’s Albertsons, Safeway, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons, Pavilions, Tom Thumb and Randalls banners. The business platform gives businesses of all sizes a seamless way to order food and breakroom supplies, as well as cleaning and paper products from their nearby food retailer. 

“Albertsons Cos. is well positioned to meet the needs of business customers, so they can spend their time running the business, not errands,” noted Stephen Menaquale, SVP e-commerce at Albertsons Cos. “We saw an opportunity in the market to reach this important customer base and foster customer growth by leveraging our extensive store network and diverse product selection. E-commerce is a top priority for Albertsons Cos., and the enhancement of our business platform underscores its critical role.”

The business e-commerce platform can be used by a variety of industries and small-business sectors, including small offices, K-12 schools, local government and community organizations, and residential programs.

Along with a wide range of snacks, beverages, catering, paper products and more, Albertsons’ business service offers a range of business-focused features such as same-day delivery, flexible payment options, white-glove service, a free business account, no minimum purchase, no online markup and online tax-exemption. New business customers are able to save $30 on their first purchase with code BIZSAVE30.

Those who want to learn more about the business service can visit the relevant banner site.

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

