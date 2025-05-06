Albertsons Grows Business E-Commerce Platform

Albertsons' business e-commerce platform can be used by a variety of industries and small-business sectors, including small offices, K-12 schools, local government and community organizations, and residential programs.

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has expanded its business e-commerce platform to more than 2,000 stores, among them locations operating under the grocer’s Albertsons, Safeway, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons, Pavilions, Tom Thumb and Randalls banners. The business platform gives businesses of all sizes a seamless way to order food and breakroom supplies, as well as cleaning and paper products from their nearby food retailer.

“Albertsons Cos. is well positioned to meet the needs of business customers, so they can spend their time running the business, not errands,” noted Stephen Menaquale, SVP e-commerce at Albertsons Cos. “We saw an opportunity in the market to reach this important customer base and foster customer growth by leveraging our extensive store network and diverse product selection. E-commerce is a top priority for Albertsons Cos., and the enhancement of our business platform underscores its critical role.”

The business e-commerce platform can be used by a variety of industries and small-business sectors, including small offices, K-12 schools, local government and community organizations, and residential programs.