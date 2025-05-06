Albertsons Grows Business E-Commerce Platform
Along with a wide range of snacks, beverages, catering, paper products and more, Albertsons’ business service offers a range of business-focused features such as same-day delivery, flexible payment options, white-glove service, a free business account, no minimum purchase, no online markup and online tax-exemption. New business customers are able to save $30 on their first purchase with code BIZSAVE30.
Those who want to learn more about the business service can visit the relevant banner site.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.