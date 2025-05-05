 Skip to main content

Gopuff Introduces Bulk Shopping

GoXL offers 300+ multipacks at value prices
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Gopuff Drink Multipacks Main Image
Gopuff's new GoXL feature enables more than 300 bulk-sized essentials and multipacks with low per-unit pricing to be delivered in as fast as 15 minutes.

To help consumers as they grapple with rising prices and economic fluctuations, quick-commerce platform Gopuff has introduced GoXL, a new bulk assortment feature. GoXL enables more than 300 bulk-sized essentials and multipacks with low per-unit pricing to be delivered in as fast as 15 minutes.

“Now more than ever, customers are seeking ways to stretch their dollar further,” noted Carly Bickerstaff, VP of merchandising at Philadelphia-based Gopuff, “so we’re leveraging Gopuff’s unique model to quickly deliver on our customers’ needs by launching a bulk assortment and cutting prices to deliver even greater value when it’s needed most.”

[RELATED: Grocery Showdown: Why Shoppers Are Calling the Shots in 2025]

In contrast to other delivery platforms, Gopuff owns and operates its own local micro-fulfillment centers, giving the company total control over its assortment, pricing and customer experience. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Now customers can take advantage of value prices on all of their groceries with GoXL. For example, Basically Large Roll Soft Toilet Paper (Gopuff’s private brand) costs $11.99 for a 12-pack, compared with $5.39 for a 4-pack, a 27% savings per roll. Additionally, for a limited time, customers receive 5% GoCash back on their GoXL purchases. GoCash will be loaded to customers’ accounts after their purchase and can be used like a gift card.

The launch of GoXL adds to the savings already offered to Gopuff’s FAM members, like $2 milk, $2 eggs and $2 bread every day. Members of the loyalty program save an average of $30 per month, or $360 per year.

In other recent Gopuff news, the company teamed with Fort Worth, Texas-based Koddi, a retail and commerce media technology company, to enhance the quick-commerce provider’s ads platform with cutting-edge incrementality tools. 

Founded in 2013, Gopuff uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to serve customers across the United States. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds