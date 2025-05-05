Gopuff Introduces Bulk Shopping

Now customers can take advantage of value prices on all of their groceries with GoXL. For example, Basically Large Roll Soft Toilet Paper (Gopuff’s private brand) costs $11.99 for a 12-pack, compared with $5.39 for a 4-pack, a 27% savings per roll. Additionally, for a limited time, customers receive 5% GoCash back on their GoXL purchases. GoCash will be loaded to customers’ accounts after their purchase and can be used like a gift card.

The launch of GoXL adds to the savings already offered to Gopuff’s FAM members, like $2 milk, $2 eggs and $2 bread every day. Members of the loyalty program save an average of $30 per month, or $360 per year.

In other recent Gopuff news, the company teamed with Fort Worth, Texas-based Koddi, a retail and commerce media technology company, to enhance the quick-commerce provider’s ads platform with cutting-edge incrementality tools.