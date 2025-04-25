 Skip to main content

Gopuff and Koddi Roll Out Incremental Ad Measurement Tools

Aim is to enhance in-house platform with cutting-edge solutions
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Koddi's new measurement tools enable advertisers to quantify incremental sales on Gopuff, capturing additional revenue that wouldn’t have happened without Gopuff ad spend.

Gopuff has teamed with Koddi, a retail and commerce media technology company, to enhance the quick-commerce provider’s ads platform with cutting-edge incrementality tools. The new tools allows advertisers to understand and measure the incremental impact of their Gopuff Ads campaigns beyond what would be possible organically. A pilot program delivered significant results for Gopuff’s advertising partners, with ad campaigns boosting incremental purchases per user by more than 40% on average.

For the first time, the new measurement tools enable advertisers to quantify incremental sales on Gopuff, capturing additional revenue that wouldn’t have happened without Gopuff ad spend. Through the delivery of deeper insights into how specific ad campaigns perform or improve sales beyond what could be achieved organically, brands can make data-driven decisions and optimize spend.

Employing its testing and measurement capabilities, Koddi developed an incrementality measurement framework that surpasses IAB guidelines:

  • The tools leverage ad exposure, customer engagement and purchases in control and test groups to determine incremental lift. The users in both test and control are a randomly selected, representative sample of Gopuff users, with further parameters ensuring a balance across key audience segments, including power users and loyalty customers.
  • Key metrics such as incremental conversions, incremental revenue and incremental ROAS were then measured across both groups and at scale to determine campaign effectiveness.
“At Gopuff, we’re building solutions that put control and power back into brands’ hands – and the new incrementality tools we developed with Koddi are a perfect example of that,” noted Michael Peroutka, head of ads and partnerships at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “With reliable tools for measuring incremental revenue from ads, our partners can run more effective and impactful campaigns.”

“Measurement is a crucial differentiator for networks as competition intensifies,” said Nicholas Ward, co-founder and president of Fort Worth, Texas-based Koddi. “Incrementality enables advertisers to gain more insight into how their budget is performing and invest accordingly. By collaborating with Gopuff, we were able to combine our deep insights into the industry to build a solution that effectively captures the value Gopuff Ads drives for brands while enhancing the experience overall.”

The new incrementality solution is now available to all Gopuff advertisers as a managed service, with plans to introduce self-service capabilities soon. Gopuff and Koddi also plan to roll out additional offerings and enhancements over the coming year to give advertisers even more insight into campaign performance.

Gopuff offers an assortment of household essentials, groceries, OTC medication, drinks, snacks and more, all brought to customers’ doors in as fast as 15 minutes from local micro-fulfillment centers. Founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, the company uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to serve customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

