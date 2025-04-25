Gopuff and Koddi Roll Out Incremental Ad Measurement Tools

“At Gopuff, we’re building solutions that put control and power back into brands’ hands – and the new incrementality tools we developed with Koddi are a perfect example of that,” noted Michael Peroutka, head of ads and partnerships at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “With reliable tools for measuring incremental revenue from ads, our partners can run more effective and impactful campaigns.”

“Measurement is a crucial differentiator for networks as competition intensifies,” said Nicholas Ward, co-founder and president of Fort Worth, Texas-based Koddi. “Incrementality enables advertisers to gain more insight into how their budget is performing and invest accordingly. By collaborating with Gopuff, we were able to combine our deep insights into the industry to build a solution that effectively captures the value Gopuff Ads drives for brands while enhancing the experience overall.”

The new incrementality solution is now available to all Gopuff advertisers as a managed service, with plans to introduce self-service capabilities soon. Gopuff and Koddi also plan to roll out additional offerings and enhancements over the coming year to give advertisers even more insight into campaign performance.

Gopuff offers an assortment of household essentials, groceries, OTC medication, drinks, snacks and more, all brought to customers’ doors in as fast as 15 minutes from local micro-fulfillment centers. Founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, the company uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to serve customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.