Gopuff Adds Gift Cards to Online Grocery Orders

According to Brick Meets Click and Mercatus, total e-grocery sales reached $27.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up 13.8% versus the previous year. The share of total online grocery spending hit 14.6% during Q3, moving in a positive direction compared to dips in 2023. Researchers attributed the lift to the strength in delivery, which came as delivery service providers have been heavily promoting their membership or subscription programs.

This past April, Gopuff launched its largest-ever national brand campaign, Bring The Magic, focusing on the company’s ability to transform everyday moments into “magical” experiences, whether that means obtaining a forgotten ingredient in the middle of making dinner, getting medicine right away while home sick, or virtually anything in between. The 360-degree campaign was created to raise brand awareness and set the stage for Gopuff’s next phase.

Founded in 2013, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.