 Skip to main content

Gopuff Adds Gift Cards to Online Grocery Orders

Delivery company partners with Blackhawk Network in time for gift-giving season
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
gopuff and blackhawk
Through the Gopuff and Blackhawk partnership, customers can order gift cards for instant delivery alongside thousands of everyday essentials, simplifying holiday shopping.

Just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, consumers can now add physical gift cards to their online grocery order for fast at-home delivery. A new partnership between global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) and Instant Commerce platform Gopuff enables customers to order physical gift cards from a variety of leading brands for instant delivery alongside thousands of everyday essentials.

“Gopuff is known for offering its customers the ultimate selection and convenience for everyday needs, including in-demand gifts,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce, BHN. “Gift cards are once again the most requested holiday gift, and a go-to gift for last-minute shoppers. By partnering with BHN to add a variety of popular physical gift card options for delivery in as little as 15 minutes, Gopuff is making it even easier to give the perfect gift, even in a holiday pinch.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to Brick Meets Click and Mercatus, total e-grocery sales reached $27.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up 13.8% versus the previous year. The share of total online grocery spending hit 14.6% during Q3, moving in a positive direction compared to dips in 2023. Researchers attributed the lift to the strength in delivery, which came as delivery service providers have been heavily promoting their membership or subscription programs. 

This past April, Gopuff launched its largest-ever national brand campaign, Bring The Magic, focusing on the company’s ability to transform everyday moments into “magical” experiences, whether that means obtaining a forgotten ingredient in the middle of making dinner, getting medicine right away while home sick, or virtually anything in between. The 360-degree campaign was created to raise brand awareness and set the stage for Gopuff’s next phase.

Founded in 2013, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds