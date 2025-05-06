Family Dollar Now on Uber Eats
“As millions of people look to stretch their wallets without sacrificing convenience, we’re proud to welcome Family Dollar to the Uber Eats platform,” said Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail in North America at San Francisco-based Uber. “This partnership expands affordable access to everyday items while giving people even more ways to shop smart, save time and stay on budget.”
To shop Family Dollar on Uber Eats, consumers do the following:
- Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the “Retail” or “Convenience” category
- Search for Family Dollar and browse a wide the selection
- Add items to the cart, select a delivery time and place the order
- Track the order in real time as the items are delivered
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc., No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, recently sold its Family Dollar banner for $1 billion. The discount giant reached an agreement under which Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC will partner to acquire the business segment. The Family Dollar business headquarters will remain in Chesapeake, Va.