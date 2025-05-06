Family Dollar Now on Uber Eats

Customers can now have products from more than 5,000 Family Dollar locations delivered directly to their doors via Uber Eats in on-demand or scheduled orders.

Family Dollar has teamed up with Uber Technologies Inc. to bring the discount retailer’s broad selection of affordable household items to the Uber Eats platform. Customers can now have products from more than 5,000 Family Dollar locations delivered directly to their doors in on-demand or scheduled orders.

To mark the launch, Uber Eats is offering 40% off orders of $30 or more (up to $25) from Family Dollar when shoppers use the promo code FAMILY40. Uber One members get further exclusive benefits, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

