Family Dollar Now on Uber Eats

Discount retailer’s products now available for delivery from 5,000+ locations
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Family Dollar Myrtle Beach, SC Main Image
Customers can now have products from more than 5,000 Family Dollar locations delivered directly to their doors via Uber Eats in on-demand or scheduled orders.

Family Dollar has teamed up with Uber Technologies Inc. to bring the discount retailer’s broad selection of affordable household items to the Uber Eats platform. Customers can now have products from more than 5,000 Family Dollar locations delivered directly to their doors in on-demand or scheduled orders.

To mark the launch, Uber Eats is offering 40% off orders of $30 or more (up to $25) from Family Dollar when shoppers use the promo code FAMILY40.  Uber One members get further exclusive benefits, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

“By partnering with Uber Eats, it’s now even easier to access essentials from the comfort of home,” noted Bonita Price, chief merchandising officer for Family Dollar. “Expanded access at an incredible value goes a long way in helping our customers save time and do more, especially in underserved communities.” 

“As millions of people look to stretch their wallets without sacrificing convenience, we’re proud to welcome Family Dollar to the Uber Eats platform,” said Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail in North America at San Francisco-based Uber. “This partnership expands affordable access to everyday items while giving people even more ways to shop smart, save time and stay on budget.”

To shop Family Dollar on Uber Eats, consumers do the following:

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the “Retail” or “Convenience” category
  2. Search for Family Dollar and browse a wide the selection
  3. Add items to the cart, select a delivery time and place the order
  4. Track the order in real time as the items are delivered

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc., No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, recently sold its Family Dollar banner for $1 billion. The discount giant reached an agreement under which Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC will partner to acquire the business segment. The Family Dollar business headquarters will remain in Chesapeake, Va. 

