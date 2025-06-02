Wawa Opens 1st Stores in Indiana
The new Indiana stores are part of Wawa’s westward expansion as the retailer grows beyond its East Coast roots. In April, Wawa opened its first Ohio store in Liberty Township. Wawa projects opening four to 10 stores per year in Ohio, reaching 45 to 55 stores in the state over the next 10 years.
As part of the grand-opening celebrations, Wawa donated a total of $26,000 to several charitable organizations in the communities it now serves.
Wawa plans to open its next Indiana store at 3835 E. 96th Street in Indianapolis in July. Additional locations in the state will include Brownsburg, Cumberland, Plainfield and Westfield.
In the coming years, the company projects opening eight to 12 stores per year, reaching 60 stores in Indiana over the next six years. To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners.
