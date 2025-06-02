 Skip to main content

Wawa Opens 1st Stores in Indiana

New locations are a continuation of the convenience store chain's westward expansion
Wawa has opened its first three stores in Indiana, with plans for a total of eight locations in the state by the end of 2025.

Wawa has officially entered Indiana with the opening of its first three stores in the Hoosier State.

The Wawa, Pa.-based convenience store chain’s new locations are at 16100 W. Commerce Road in Daleville, 5890 Midland Pointe Boulevard in Noblesville, and 1354 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville. The company is scheduled to open five additional stores in Indiana by the end of 2025.

“We’re thrilled to fly into Indiana and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience, and service to new friends and neighbors,” said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa. “This historic milestone kicks off the next chapter of our growth in the Midwest, and we’re overjoyed at the warm welcome we continue to receive from so many communities we’re now proud to count as part of the Wawa flock.”

The new Indiana stores are part of Wawa’s westward expansion as the retailer grows beyond its East Coast roots. In April, Wawa opened its first Ohio store in Liberty Township. Wawa projects opening four to 10 stores per year in Ohio, reaching 45 to 55 stores in the state over the next 10 years.

As part of the grand-opening celebrations, Wawa donated a total of $26,000 to several charitable organizations in the communities it now serves.

Wawa plans to open its next Indiana store at 3835 E. 96th Street in Indianapolis in July. Additional locations in the state will include Brownsburg, Cumberland, Plainfield and Westfield.

In the coming years, the company projects opening eight to 12 stores per year, reaching 60 stores in Indiana over the next six years. To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. 

