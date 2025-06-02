Wawa Opens 1st Stores in Indiana

Wawa has opened its first three stores in Indiana, with plans for a total of eight locations in the state by the end of 2025.

Wawa has officially entered Indiana with the opening of its first three stores in the Hoosier State.

The Wawa, Pa.-based convenience store chain’s new locations are at 16100 W. Commerce Road in Daleville, 5890 Midland Pointe Boulevard in Noblesville, and 1354 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville. The company is scheduled to open five additional stores in Indiana by the end of 2025.

“We’re thrilled to fly into Indiana and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience, and service to new friends and neighbors,” said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa. “This historic milestone kicks off the next chapter of our growth in the Midwest, and we’re overjoyed at the warm welcome we continue to receive from so many communities we’re now proud to count as part of the Wawa flock.”