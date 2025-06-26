H-E-B Adds Self-Service Option to Retail Media Network

The addition of the self-service option widens and links H-E-B’s supplier network for a more robust, relevant offering. “It’s the connection of these worlds coming together – the open-web world, where you can find new and unique customers to bring into the store or the online presence, and then using retail media technology to convert that customer. H-E-B does a good job of holistically doing that from an omnichannel perspective,” Skinner observed.

H-E-B’s enhanced RMN also amplifies the many local brands for which the retailer is known. “We focus on supporting brands of all kinds, including Texas brands,” said Ransenberg.

Added Skinner: “Many other companies with retail media networks are focused around national brands, and from H-E-B’s perspective, they have those national brands but are also very focused on building Texas brands. This helps those brands get into retail media.”

Local and national brands alike can leverage the latest self-service feature to optimize their campaigns and reach. “H-E-B has enough maturity [in its RMN] that they can hand some of the functionality off to self-service,” Skinner said, adding that self-service is an increasingly popular option. “I think the future will be around self-service. There will also be mechanism for what I call ‘long-tail’, because some brands will still need to have a managed service,” he noted.

As with other RMNs, measurement is crucial. “Measurement is part of every conversation with brands that we have,” affirmed Ransenberg.

H-E-B Retail Media, the in-house retail media network of H-E-B, connects brands with morethan 8 million households weekly through authentic, data-driven campaigns online and in-store.

