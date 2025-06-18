H-E-B Piloting Robot Delivery in Texas

H-E-B has launched a robot delivery pilot in Austin, Texas, with the help of autonomous vehicle delivery company Avride, according to a Chron report.

Avride’s vehicles can carry up to 10 items, have a service radius of approximately one mile and are being piloted at H-E-B’s Mueller store on the northeast side of Austin. Deliveries are being made through the grocer’s Favor service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

According to Avride, its robot’s hatch can hold as much as six 16.5-inch pizzas and five 1.5-liter bottles. The vehicles work in rain, sun or snow, do not collect personal data, and also keep their distance from passersby.

San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.