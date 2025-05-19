Target Teams With Shipt on Groundbreaking Service

In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon spoke about his company’s enthusiasm regarding the new offering, which gives “Target Circle 360 members access to what we’d like to think of as a digital shopping center, and this digital shopping center is now with no markups across doors. So we’re really excited about this. This means more value, more time savings for members to get everything that they need – the Target must-haves as well as the favorites from other local stores – all with the tap of an app.”

Witherspoon also spoke about Shipt’s collaboration with parent company Target “to shape a one-of-a-kind dynamic retail ecosystem that lifts up our retail partners while helping members save money. What we know is that consumers shop more than one retailer to meet their different needs, and Target serves a really important anchor-store position in lifting up those regional and local grocers. By extending the aisle for Target guests and making the entire Shipt marketplace even more affordable, we know we’ll drive more business for our grocery partners.

"I’ve talked to so many of our retailers over the past few years, and they actually tell us that they value proximity to Target in both … physical shopping centers as well as in our digital shopping center, which is the Shipt marketplace.," he continued. "In fact, one retailer in particular I was having a conversation with told us that many of their best-performing stores are located in a shopping center where Target is an anchor store. So this move to offer a new level of value for Target Circle 360 members beyond just Target is a high-tide-raises-all-boats scenario, frankly.”

The service was piloted in a few markets before its national rollout today, “just to understand what the response would be from the consumer,” explained Witherspoon, who added that “what we saw was a phenomenal positive response from the consumers in these pilot markets. We saw them add more items to their basket. … [W]e also saw them place more orders overall. We saw traffic improvements as well. … [T]hat’s why we’re confident that what we believe is an industry-leading offering exclusive to Target Circle 360 members will resonate with consumers nationwide.”

As for what Target Circle 360 members can expect from the new benefit, he said: “We’re the industry leader in outstanding customer service, and that’s a value that’s shared with Target, which helps ensure a reliable shopping and delivery experience for Target Circle 360 members. Shoppers with Shipt are known for going above and beyond for their customers. One thing I’ll tell you is that the preferred-shopper experience that exists on the Shipt Marketplace app also exists within the Target app, so those preferred shoppers are connected. Whether you have a preferred shopper through a Target experience [or] whether you have a preferred shopper on your Shipt marketplace experience, we’re able to provide consistency where you can choose that preferred shopper on both apps.”

In fact, Witherspoon recounted how, since his mother lives across the country from him, on the West Coast, and has mobility challenges, he entrusts her shopping to attentive personal shoppers. “They take such great care of her; they pay attention to her product preferences,” he said. “They are communicating, texting her on an ongoing basis, they’re reliable – they even help her unload her groceries and put them away. … [S]o what Target Circle 360 members can expect is the same signature same-day delivery service powered by Shipt with that high-quality personal touch.”

Further, Witherspoon pointed out that the company was also launching “what we call the connected experience. As you place that Target order based on your ZIP code, some of the national-retailer logos will appear right there in the Target app. Some of your local and regional retailers will [also] appear right there in the app, again based on your ZIP code, and with the tap of a button, the Shipt Marketplace app … will open, and you can continue to place those additional orders.”

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. serves guests at almost 2,000 stores and on Target.com. Since 1946, The company has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Target is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list. Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Target.