New Season Drops – and So Do Products and Deals

Target, ALDI among those rolling out limited-time offerings and focusing on value
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Target summer coastal
In addition to unveiling new summer collections, Target is hosting free giveway events on Saturdays in June,

As Memorial Day approaches, retailers are shifting into high gear with summertime products and savings. The initiatives are being rolled out at a time when consumers remain cautious and balance reports of easing inflation with potential tariff-related supply and pricing changes.

On the heels of news from Meijer that it is lowering prices on a slew of SKUs for summer, Target announced that it is launching 10,000 new products, including items that start at $1 and thousands of offerings under $20. The priority of delivering on value is also reflected in Target’s upcoming “Hello Summer” sale that runs May 18-26 and includes deals both in store and online.

New for 2025, the retailer is introducing a “Hello Summer Saturday” promotion every Saturday in June, with a series of giveaway events in all of its stores. Freebies include charms and keychains, and shoppers can also score limited-time offers through the Target Circle membership program.

Along with touting value, Target is honing in on trends across categories. Themes for this summer include coastal living, al fresco and red, white and blue.

"Millions of families have been counting down the days to summer and the Target team is excited to help them make the most of the season," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer. We have something for every celebration — and it's all fresh, fun, inspiring and incredibly affordable."

ALDI candle
ALDI is reminding fans how much they can save versus competitors with a fun new limited-edition candle.

ALDI, which is dropping ALDI Finds for summer, is likewise emphasizing affordability as the midpoint of the calendar year approaches. The fast-growing grocer announced that it has created a limited-edition “Burning Cash” candle that reflects its ongoing effort to turn up the heat on savings.

Starting May 21 at 8 a.m. CDT, customers can log onto ALDIBurningCashCandle.com, add the candle to their cart and input their shipping information. The retailer will ship two candles to those who successfully order the candles: one for the customer and “one for a friend that needs to make the switch to ALDI because friends don’t let friends overpay for groceries,” the company explained in a news alert.  

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list. Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, and is included on the list of the10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

