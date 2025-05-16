New Season Drops – and So Do Products and Deals

As Memorial Day approaches, retailers are shifting into high gear with summertime products and savings. The initiatives are being rolled out at a time when consumers remain cautious and balance reports of easing inflation with potential tariff-related supply and pricing changes.

On the heels of news from Meijer that it is lowering prices on a slew of SKUs for summer, Target announced that it is launching 10,000 new products, including items that start at $1 and thousands of offerings under $20. The priority of delivering on value is also reflected in Target’s upcoming “Hello Summer” sale that runs May 18-26 and includes deals both in store and online.

New for 2025, the retailer is introducing a “Hello Summer Saturday” promotion every Saturday in June, with a series of giveaway events in all of its stores. Freebies include charms and keychains, and shoppers can also score limited-time offers through the Target Circle membership program.

Along with touting value, Target is honing in on trends across categories. Themes for this summer include coastal living, al fresco and red, white and blue.