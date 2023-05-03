FMI Unveils 12 Store Manager Awards Finalists

FMI – The Food Industry Association has revealed the 12 finalists for its 2023 Store Manager Awards. From a record 175 nominations, these submissions stood out from the others for the managers’ ability to generate sales growth; effectively communicate company and store goals and objectives; demonstrate team leadership in their stores/companies; provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs; and improve community relations.

“Our 2023 Store Manager Awards finalists overcame challenges, discovered innovative solutions, championed their associates, supported local communities and inspired people throughout the industry,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Woven throughout these major themes are profiles of industry champions.”

The finalists are as follows:

Category A (1-49 stores)

Greg Glisch, Skogen’s Festival Foods

Kevin Perino, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.

Wander Rezende, Roche Bros.

Category B (50-199 stores)

Sean Conlon, Giant Food

Brad Holt, Food City

Patty Kuehn, SpartanNash

Category C (200+ stores)

Anthony Gentry, Brookshire Grocery Co.

Delton Schafer, Albertsons Cos.

Joel White, The Kroger Co./King Soopers-City Market

Category D (International)

Anton Bredenkamp, SPAR South Africa

Ana Esther Estupian Rodriguez, SPAR Gran Canaria

John Fox, SPAR Northern Ireland/Henderson Group

Profiles on all finalists can be found on the Store Manager Awards website. Finalists all receive a complimentary registration for FMI’s Future Leaders eXperience.

Additionally, from May 8-12, FMI will host its People’s Pick category, during which it will ask the public to vote for their favorite Store Manager Awards finalist. Winners from all four categories and the People’s Pick recipient will be revealed during a live virtual celebration on May 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET via FMI’s YouTube channel. The four Grand Prize winners will receive a crystal award and $1,000 each, while the People’s Pick recipient gets a special trophy and $500 to celebrate their store employees.

The Store Manager Awards are sponsored by The Coca-Cola Co.