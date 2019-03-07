FMI Promotes 4 Food Safety and Regulatory Staff Members

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has promoted four staff members in recognition of their leadership, achievements and contributions to the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization’s regulatory and food safety advocacy work.

Andrew Harig has become VP, tax, trade, sustainability and policy development. In his 16 years at FMI, Harig has mainly focused on complex issues that affect retail operations, supply chain and social responsibility, among them sustainability, agriculture, taxes, trade and pensions. He recently took on responsibility for government relations activities in regard to labor and transportation, including challenges confronting the industry connected to driver shortages, self-driving trucks and infrastructure needs. Harig is also the retail association lead to the Food Waste Reduction Alliance, an industry coalition that encourages policy and programs that redirect uneaten food from landfills.