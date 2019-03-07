FMI Promotes 4 Food Safety and Regulatory Staff Members
The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has promoted four staff members in recognition of their leadership, achievements and contributions to the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization’s regulatory and food safety advocacy work.
Andrew Harig has become VP, tax, trade, sustainability and policy development. In his 16 years at FMI, Harig has mainly focused on complex issues that affect retail operations, supply chain and social responsibility, among them sustainability, agriculture, taxes, trade and pensions. He recently took on responsibility for government relations activities in regard to labor and transportation, including challenges confronting the industry connected to driver shortages, self-driving trucks and infrastructure needs. Harig is also the retail association lead to the Food Waste Reduction Alliance, an industry coalition that encourages policy and programs that redirect uneaten food from landfills.
Hannah Walker is now VP, political affairs. Walker heads various initiatives to stimulate competition in the financial services area and safeguard federal food-assistance programs in the retail industry. In her seven years at FMI, Walker has protected pro-competitive swipe-fee reforms, ensured the integrity of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and assisted SNAP facilitation in times of crisis. As well as her advocacy work on payments, technology, and data privacy and security issues, Walker will now run FMI’s political programs, including the association’s Political Action Committee (FOODPAC) and LEAD (Leadership, Education, Advocacy, Development Fund). She was also among Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Top Women in Grocery.
Ashley Eisenbeiser has been appointed to the role of senior director of food and product safety programs. In her new position, Eisenbeiser expands her responsibilities to the FMI product supplier members and provides technical support for retail and wholesale members. Having joined the organization six years ago, she continues to work with FMI’s retail and wholesale members on food safety training; technical services; regulatory compliance; and industry research and resources. Eisenbeiser also works with the FMI Foundation on food safety education and research projects.
Kristie Grzywinski has been named technical director of Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI. For almost eight years, Grzywinski has spearheaded all of SQFI’s food safety and quality training functions for SQF professionals, drawing on her extensive science and regulatory career. She oversees the development and delivery of seven training programs in more than five languages, and three online training courses; she facilitates the execution of training to SQFI’s food industry stakeholders by directing more than 30 licensed training centers and 75-plus trainers; and she will continue to support the SQFI team in updating and executing the SQF code.