FMI Presents 2019 Store Manager Awards

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) presented its 2019 Store Manager Awards on May 14 to four recipients during the Future Leaders eXperience event in St. Louis, which runs through May 16.

“This industry thrives because of the people we celebrate … who bring their passion and talents to create unique food experiences for the grocery customer,” noted Dagmar Farr, SVP of member services at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “They are the heart of the grocery store — motivating their employees to create memorable in-store experiences that keep shoppers engaged and coming back for more. Store managers don’t just lead — they lead with purpose, with compassion and with a special dedication to their communities.”

The 20th-annual Store Manager Award winners are as follows:

Category A: (1-49 stores)

Lori Hodgkinson, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., Croton-On-Hudson, N.Y.

Category B: (50-199 Stores)

Tim Collins, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., Pikeville, Ky.

Category C: (200+ Stores)

Bruce Yeo, Fry’s Food Stores, Chandler, Ariz.

Category D: (International)

Niki Scott, Sobeys, Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador

People’s Pick Winner

Niki Scott, Sobeys, Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador

The winners each receive a $1,000 prize and a crystal award. The winner of the People’s Pick contest, which, in its fifth year, garnered more than 13,000 votes, receives a special trophy and $500 to celebrate her store’s employees.