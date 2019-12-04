FMI Reveals 2019 Store Manager Awards Finalists

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has unveiled its 10 finalists for the 2019 Store Manager Awards, spanning four categories.

“The responsibilities of store managers are shifting just as rapidly as the food retail industry itself,” noted Rebecca Daniels, assistant, education at Arlington, Va.-based FMI in a blog post introducing the finalists. “No longer are these incredibly hard-working individuals just responsible for running brick-and- mortar operations, they’re running complex, multifaceted businesses. While navigating the ever-changing needs of consumers online and in-store, they remain consequential cornerstones of their communities.”

The finalists are as follows:

Category A: (1-49 Stores)

Lori Hodgkinson, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., Croton-On-Hudson, N.Y.

Jeff Kramm, Lunds & Byerlys, Wayzata, Minn.

Tom Slott, Martin’s Super Markets, Inc., Granger, Ind.

Category B: (50-199 Stores)

Tim Collins, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., Pikeville, Ky.

Ray Jackson, Brookshire Grocery Co., Hallsville, Texas

Brian McMillan, Giant Food Stores LLC, Lancaster, Pa.

Category C: (200+ Stores)

Henry Samaniego, Meijer Inc., Hudsonville, Mich.

Bruce Yeo, Fry’s Food Stores, Chandler, Ariz.

Category D: (International)

Marjana Ješe Zuka, Spar Slovenia, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Niki Scott, Sobeys, Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador

Finalists in each category will each receive two complimentary registrations for FMI’s Future Leaders eXperience event, scheduled for May 14-16 in St. Louis, where the Store Manager Awards will be presented; three nights’ hotel accommodations in St. Louis; a crystal award and $1,000. Additionally, the finalists are eligible for the People's Pick Award contest, in which their stories will be posted on FMI’s website for one week, and the nominee who has garnered most votes by the end of the week will win a special trophy and $500 to celebrate their store employees.