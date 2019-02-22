Publix Honors Store, District Managers

Publix Super Markets paid tribute to 12 managers during the grocer’s Feb. 21 retail operations conference, bestowing upon the honorees its highest recognitions, the George W. Jenkins Award and the President’s Award.

The George W. Jenkins Award, named for Publix’s late founder, who was fondly known as “Mr. George,” went to one store manager from each of the grocer’s five divisions and one support area associate who exemplify leadership and commitment to ensure that the company can continue to fulfill Jenkins’ vision. The 2018 recipients were:

Store Manager Ester Santillie, McDonough, Ga.

Store Manager Steve Payret, Glen Allen, Va.

Store Manager Eddie Guzmán, Deltona, Fla.

Store Manager Joe Bustamante, Winter Haven, Fla.

Store Manager Richard Reynolds, Plantation, Fla.

Director of Tax and Treasury Chris Mesa, Lakeland, Fla.

The President’s Award went to one district manager from each of the company’s five divisions and one support area manager who embody the Publix’s founding philosophies and spirit of growth and fairness. Awardees have proved their dedication to maintaining the dignity, value and employment security of their associates. The 2018 recipients were:

Atlanta Division District Manager Jasmin Ovcina

Charlotte Division District Manager Charles Gainer

Jacksonville Division District Manager Del Cragin

Lakeland Division District Manager Bryan Lanzilotta

Miami Division District Manager Jamie Laviolette and

Director of I/T Security and Compliance Bernie Kelly

“Congratulations to these managers,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “We’re so proud of their accomplishments and contributions to our great company. Their leadership will help carry on the legacy of Mr. George for generations to come.”

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,213 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.