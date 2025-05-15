Kroger to Hire 15,000 New Employees
Interested candidates can go to krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.
The company will share its strategy of how to attract, engage and retain employees at Progressive Grocer's GroceryTech event in Dallas next month. Kroger VP of Associate and Operations Product Experience Mindy Rector will take to the stage and discuss how the national grocer uses tech tools to make its employees’ lives easier while also enhancing the customer experience.
Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.