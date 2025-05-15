Kroger to Hire 15,000 New Employees

The Kroger Co. has revealed a big hiring push. The national grocer is seeking to hire 15,000 new associates for opportunities that enhance the customer experience in roles such as cashiers, baggers, deli bakery clerks, pharmacy technicians and delivery drivers.

"Led by Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit, we are hiring dedicated associates who share our commitment to be Fresh for Everyone in delivering fresh, affordable food and exceptional customer experiences," said Tim Massa, EVP and chief associate experience officer. "We invite future associates to make a home at Kroger and discover a fresh opportunity with competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, and a promise to invest in your future."

Kroger touts various resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates. For example, it offers a tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates. Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity and inclusion training. The company also provides access to free financial coaching.