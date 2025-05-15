 Skip to main content

Kroger to Hire 15,000 New Employees

Retailer looks to fill roles in retail, supply chain, health care and delivery
Marian Zboraj
Kroger offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates.

The Kroger Co. has revealed a big hiring push. The national grocer is seeking to hire 15,000 new associates for opportunities that enhance the customer experience in roles such as cashiers, baggers, deli bakery clerks, pharmacy technicians and delivery drivers.

"Led by Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit, we are hiring dedicated associates who share our commitment to be Fresh for Everyone in delivering fresh, affordable food and exceptional customer experiences," said Tim Massa, EVP and chief associate experience officer. "We invite future associates to make a home at Kroger and discover a fresh opportunity with competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, and a promise to invest in your future."

Kroger touts variousresources, benefits and training to support and develop associates. For example, it offers a tuition reimbursement program, offering up to$21,000for both part-time and full-time associates.Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity and inclusion training.  The company also provides access to free financial coaching.  

Interested candidates can go to krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.

The company will share its strategy of how to attract, engage and retain employees at Progressive Grocer's GroceryTech event in Dallas next month. Kroger VP of Associate and Operations Product Experience Mindy Rector will take to the stage and discuss how the national grocer uses tech tools to make its employees’ lives easier while also enhancing the customer experience. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century

