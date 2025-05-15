 Skip to main content

FMI Unveils 2025 Store Manager Award Finalists

Program marking 20 years in 2025
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
FMI Store Manager Awards Finalist Toby Pentacost Food Lion Main Image
Food Lion's Toby Pentacost, a finalist in the large-retailers category of FMI's 2025 Store Manager Awards

FMI —The Food Industry Association has revealed the finalists for its 2025 Store Manager Awards: 11 store managers from around the world who are notable for their leadership, customer service and dedication to their communities. Store Manager Award nominations are submitted by peers and food retail companies to honor managers who generate sales growth, effectively communicate company and store goals and objectives, demonstrate team leadership in their store/company, and provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs and improve community relations.  

“For two decades, FMI’s Store Manager Awards have recognized extraordinary leaders who nurture, serve and help sustain their local communities,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based trade association. “This year’s finalists exemplify leadership that is purposeful, innovative, and characterized by care for their teams and customers. We are honored to celebrate their achievements as we mark this 20-year milestone.” 

[RETATED: Save Mart Honors Outstanding Store Managers]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
FMI Store Managers Award Larisa Kvaratskelia SPAR Georgia Main Image
SPAR Georgia's Larisa Kvaratskelia, a finalist in the non-U.S.-retailers category of FMI's 2025 Store Manager Awards

Out of a total 174 nominees, 11 were selected as 2025 Store Manager Awards finalists:

Category A (Small retailers: Companies with 1-25 stores)

  • Russell Blais, Roche Bros. Marketplace
  • Emily Lowe, E.W. James & Sons Inc.

Category B (Medium retailers: Companies with 26-199 stores)

  • Amy Stainbrook, Giant Food
  • Jason Johnson, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc./Food City
  • Brittany Rhoades, Family Fare Supermarkets

Category C (Large retailers: Companies with 200+ stores)

  • Ramatoulaye Diallo, Jewel-Osco
  • Toby Pentecost, Food Lion LLC
  • Heath Redman, Harris Teeter LLC

Category D (International retailers: Companies operating outside of the United States)

  • Leon Kruger, SPAR South Africa
  • Larisa Kvaratskelia, SPAR Georgia
  • Tahjae Welch, The MarketPlace Ltd.

Finalists for the Store Manager Awards are eligible to be a part of the People's Pick Award contest. All of the finalists will be posted on FMI's website for one week, and the nominee who has garnered the most votes by the end of that time will win a special trophy and $500 to celebrate his or her store employees. Voting opens May 19 at 8:00 am EDT.

FMI will also host an awards ceremony with its sponsor, The Coca-Cola Co., on June 5 at 1:00 pm EDT on FMI’s YouTube channel.  

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds