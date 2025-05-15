FMI Unveils 2025 Store Manager Award Finalists

Out of a total 174 nominees, 11 were selected as 2025 Store Manager Awards finalists:

Category A (Small retailers: Companies with 1-25 stores)

Russell Blais, Roche Bros. Marketplace

Emily Lowe, E.W. James & Sons Inc.

Category B (Medium retailers: Companies with 26-199 stores)

Amy Stainbrook, Giant Food

Jason Johnson, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc./Food City

Brittany Rhoades, Family Fare Supermarkets

Category C (Large retailers: Companies with 200+ stores)

Ramatoulaye Diallo, Jewel-Osco

Toby Pentecost, Food Lion LLC

Heath Redman, Harris Teeter LLC

Category D (International retailers: Companies operating outside of the United States)

Leon Kruger, SPAR South Africa

Larisa Kvaratskelia, SPAR Georgia

Tahjae Welch, The MarketPlace Ltd.

Finalists for the Store Manager Awards are eligible to be a part of the People's Pick Award contest. All of the finalists will be posted on FMI's website for one week, and the nominee who has garnered the most votes by the end of that time will win a special trophy and $500 to celebrate his or her store employees. Voting opens May 19 at 8:00 am EDT.

FMI will also host an awards ceremony with its sponsor, The Coca-Cola Co., on June 5 at 1:00 pm EDT on FMI’s YouTube channel.