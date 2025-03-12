Hannaford Supermarkets Names Store Manager of the Year

In addition to naming its overall Store Manager of the Year, Hannaford recently recognized store managers within each of its 13 districts across its five-state market area.

Hannaford Supermarkets recently honored Diana Darling as its Store Manager of the Year. Darling, who is the store manager of the Hannaford at 295 Forest Avenue in Portland, Maine, was selected as overall Store Manager of the Year from 189 Hannaford stores throughout New England and New York.

Darling has nearly 40 years of retail experience, having first joined Hannaford in 1987. Prior to taking the helm at the Forest Avenue store, she was a deli manager at the same location and later became the store manager at the Falmouth, Maine, store.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized as Store Manager of the Year, but I wouldn’t be successful without my team,” said Darling. “I’m so grateful for the tremendous work of my associates and business partners who ensure we deliver excellence for our customers and support our community.”

Darling was recognized for her compassionate leadership, customer-focused approach, thoughtful associate engagement and tireless dedication to creating a welcoming environment for everyone in her store.

Noted among her accomplishments is Darling’s commitment to breaking down language barriers for customers and associates. This impact extends beyond the Forest Avenue store to others within the greater Portland area.