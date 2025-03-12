 Skip to main content

Hannaford Supermarkets Names Store Manager of the Year

Diana Darling recognized for outstanding leadership in Portland, Maine
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Hannaford Wells, Maine Main Image
In addition to naming its overall Store Manager of the Year, Hannaford recently recognized store managers within each of its 13 districts across its five-state market area.

Hannaford Supermarkets recently honored Diana Darling as its Store Manager of the Year. Darling, who is the store manager of the Hannaford at 295 Forest Avenue in Portland, Maine, was selected as overall Store Manager of the Year from 189 Hannaford stores throughout New England and New York.

Darling has nearly 40 years of retail experience, having first joined Hannaford in 1987. Prior to taking the helm at the Forest Avenue store, she was a deli manager at the same location and later became the store manager at the Falmouth, Maine, store.

[RELATED: Hannaford Donates Lottery Winnings to Vermont Community]

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized as Store Manager of the Year, but I wouldn’t be successful without my team,” said Darling. “I’m so grateful for the tremendous work of my associates and business partners who ensure we deliver excellence for our customers and support our community.”

Darling was recognized for her compassionate leadership, customer-focused approach, thoughtful associate engagement and tireless dedication to creating a welcoming environment for everyone in her store.

Noted among her accomplishments is Darling’s commitment to breaking down language barriers for customers and associates. This impact extends beyond the Forest Avenue store to others within the greater Portland area.

“We’re extremely grateful for Diana and our entire team of store managers for their commitment to excellence and their dedication to demonstrating great leadership, integrity and care for our associates and our customers,” said Todd Bullen, VP of retail operations at Hannaford Supermarkets. “Our people are what make Hannaford such a welcoming place to work and shop.”

In addition to naming its overall Store Manager of the Year, Hannaford recognized store managers within each of its 13 districts across its five-state market area. The district Store Managers of the Year are:

Eastern Division (Maine and New Hampshire):

  • District 1: James Redman (Caribou, Maine)
  • District 2: Tim Perry (Bridgton, Maine)
  • District 3: Clint Rackliff (Augusta, Maine)
  • District 4: Diana Darling (Portland, Maine)
  • District 6: David Couture (York, Maine)
  • District 7: Gregg Stryer (Bedford, N.H.)
  • District 19: Jeff Goff (Alton, N.H.)

Western Division (Massachusetts, New York and Vermont):

  • District 8: Mike Eastman (Williston, Vt.)
  • District 9: Ed Basso (Voorheesville, N.Y.)
  • District 10: Jerrica Frenza (South Glens Falls, N.Y.)
  • District 18: Frank Terzigni (Modena, N.Y.)
  • District 20: Tiffany Thibault (North Brookfield, Mass.)
  • District 22: Cheryl Rondenelli (Utica, N.Y.)

Each Hannaford Store Manager of the Year is recognized for their standout leadership and communication skills, work to motivate others and implement key change initiatives, ability to create a safe and open environment for associates and customers, and ability to provide effective two-way feedback, tools and learning opportunities to ensure associate growth and development.

Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

