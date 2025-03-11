Save Mart Honors Outstanding Store Managers

Underscoring the pivotal role that store managers play in the ultimate success of a location, The Save Mart Companies announced the winners of its annual awards program for that vocation. George Pulido, who manages a FoodMaxx store in San Pablo, Calif., was named The Save Mart Companies Piccinini-Tocco Outstanding Store Manager of the Year for 2024.

Pulido received the honor at the company’s recent awards gala in San Ramon, Calif., where he was presented with a glass trophy and a $30,000 cash prize. Among other accomplishments, he was recognized for leading his store to strong results in operational consistency and performance and community engagement. He joined The Save Mart Companies in 2022, levering his background at FoodsCo, Food 4 Less, Ralphs and Target.

President Jim Perkins said that Pulido’s success exemplifies the company’s culture of leadership. “From our roots in California’s Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies has been proud to stand by our communities for over 70 years,” Perkins remarked. “Our store managers are the heart of our operations, guiding teams and fostering connections with customers while bringing our vision of excellence to life. George embodies this spirit with his dedication to his team, his store, and his local community.”