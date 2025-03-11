Save Mart Honors Outstanding Store Managers

Three top performing store managers were recognized at Save Mart’s gala, including overall winner George Pulido and Melody Pitsker of Save Mart Sacramento Store and Alesia Skaggs of the Marina Lucky Store.
Pulido said he is grateful for the recognition and shared credit with others. “I am incredibly honored to receive The Save Mart Companies Piccinini-Tocco Outstanding Store Manager of the Year award. I want to thank my District Manager, Roger Brown, for giving me this opportunity three years ago. I could not have done this without my team. We have an exceptional group of people who just needed someone to lead them, to get us where we are today. Great customer service, a full and fresh store, and every display counts; these are the things we talk about every day. What more can I say? I’m just really thankful,” he declared.
Save Mart bestowed awards on other top performing store managers at its banners. Melody Pitsker from the Save Mart Sacramento Store on Fair Oaks Boulevard and Alesia Skaggs from the Marina Lucky Store each received a $5,000 cash award.
In addition, several store leaders received Building the Future and Building the Community distinctions. The 2024 recipients of the Building the Future awards are Julia Sardia, store manager at Save Mart Roseville; Hong Sayasombath, store manager at Lucky Santa Rosa; and Isaac Gonzalez, store manager, FoodMaxx Bakersfield. Honors for Building the Community went to Jerald Smith, store director at Save Mart Modesto; Thomas Wilson, store director, Lucky San Francisco; and Candice Ramos, store director, FoodMaxx Lodi.
Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart Companies is comprised of 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores. California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain has more than 12,000 associates. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.